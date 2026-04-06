Entertainment

LIK: Vignesh Shivan's Futuristic Love Story Sparks Buzz Ahead of Release

Set in a futuristic Chennai of 2040, Love Insurance Kompany explores a world where an app predicts love, loyalty, and heartbreak. As technology interferes with emotions, a man fights to prove that love cannot be defined by algorithms.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
LIK trailer out create buzz among audience
Pradeep Ranganathan starring LIK, a futuristic love story

Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Vignesh Shivan, is all set to take audiences into the future with his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), a unique romantic drama set in Chennai in 2040. Blending technology with human emotions, the film explores how love might evolve in a world driven by data and algorithms.

Glimpse of LIK

At the heart of the story is an innovative concept, an app that can "insure" love. Actor SJ Suryah plays the mastermind behind Love Insurance Kompany, a platform that matches couples, predicts compatibility, and even determines whether a relationship will last or fail.

The app goes a step further by analyzing loyalty, cheating patterns, and emotional connection, presenting love as something measurable and predictable.

The narrative follows Pradeep Ranganathan's character, who falls in love with Dheema, played by Krithi Shetty. Their relationship takes a dramatic turn when the app flags him as unfaithful.

Trusting the app's judgment, Dheema decides to walk away, leaving him heartbroken. What follows is an emotional journey where Pradeep sets out not only to win her back but also to challenge the very idea that technology can define human feelings.

Adding another layer of intrigue, the film imagines rehabilitation centres in the future as spaces for social media addicts, a reflection of today's growing digital dependency. It is in one such rehab centre that the lead characters first meet, setting the stage for their complicated love story.

Cast of the movie

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Yogi Babu, Seema, Gouri Kishan, Shah Ra, and Malavika, each playing key roles in this futuristic narrative. Produced by Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

The trailer, released on April 4, has already earned over 17 million views on YouTube, creating significant buzz among fans. With its fresh concept and emotional core, 'Love Insurance Kompany' has raised expectations for a unique cinematic experience.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has delivered back-to-back hits like "Love Today, Dragon, and Dude", is aiming for yet another blockbuster. If early reactions are anything to go by, LIK could very well continue his winning streak.

The film is set to hit theatres on April 10, and all eyes are on how deeply it connects with audiences on an emotional level while presenting a bold vision of love in the future.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...