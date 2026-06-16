The makers of "Love Oh Love" have released the teaser of the upcoming romantic entertainer, offering a humorous glimpse into the challenges of modern-day relationships. Directed by debutant Magesh Rajendran, the film stars Pavish, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, K.S. Ravikumar and Vanitha Vijayakumar in key roles.

Unveiled on June 15, the teaser introduces Pavish as a corporate employee deeply in love with a woman whose taste for luxury leaves him struggling to keep up with mounting credit card bills.

As he attempts to balance his finances and his relationship, the film promises a light-hearted take on the complexities of contemporary romance.