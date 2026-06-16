Entertainment

'Love Oh Love' Teaser Unveiled: Pavish's Romantic Comedy Set for July Release

The teaser of "Love Oh Love" introduces Pavish as a young man caught between love and mounting credit card bills, promising a fun-filled take on modern relationships. Directed by debutant Magesh Rajendran, the romantic entertainer is slated for a July release.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Love Oh Love Teaser
Love Oh Love Teaser unveiled set for July release

The makers of "Love Oh Love" have released the teaser of the upcoming romantic entertainer, offering a humorous glimpse into the challenges of modern-day relationships. Directed by debutant Magesh Rajendran, the film stars Pavish, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, K.S. Ravikumar and Vanitha Vijayakumar in key roles.

Unveiled on June 15, the teaser introduces Pavish as a corporate employee deeply in love with a woman whose taste for luxury leaves him struggling to keep up with mounting credit card bills.

As he attempts to balance his finances and his relationship, the film promises a light-hearted take on the complexities of contemporary romance.

Adding to the intrigue, the teaser shows Pavish narrating his troubles to police officials, with Selvaraghavan playing a police officer and K.S. Ravikumar appearing as his father. One of the teaser's standout lines comes from Pavish, who says, "There is no problem in love; love itself is the problem."

The film also features Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles. Shot primarily in and around Chennai, with select portions filmed in Ooty, Love Oh Love is described by its makers as a refreshing romantic entertainer that celebrates the charm, confusion and chemistry of modern love.

Magesh Rajendran, who previously worked as an assistant director to Lakshman on films such as Bogan and Bhoomi, makes his directorial debut with the project.

The technical team includes music composer Foxn, cinematographer P.G. Muthiah, editor N.B. Srikanth, art director P.A. Mahendiran and stunt choreographer Abishek Srinivas.

While the makers have confirmed a July theatrical release, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...