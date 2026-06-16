The makers of "Love Oh Love" have released the teaser of the upcoming romantic entertainer, offering a humorous glimpse into the challenges of modern-day relationships. Directed by debutant Magesh Rajendran, the film stars Pavish, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, K.S. Ravikumar and Vanitha Vijayakumar in key roles.
Unveiled on June 15, the teaser introduces Pavish as a corporate employee deeply in love with a woman whose taste for luxury leaves him struggling to keep up with mounting credit card bills.
As he attempts to balance his finances and his relationship, the film promises a light-hearted take on the complexities of contemporary romance.
Adding to the intrigue, the teaser shows Pavish narrating his troubles to police officials, with Selvaraghavan playing a police officer and K.S. Ravikumar appearing as his father. One of the teaser's standout lines comes from Pavish, who says, "There is no problem in love; love itself is the problem."
The film also features Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles. Shot primarily in and around Chennai, with select portions filmed in Ooty, Love Oh Love is described by its makers as a refreshing romantic entertainer that celebrates the charm, confusion and chemistry of modern love.
Magesh Rajendran, who previously worked as an assistant director to Lakshman on films such as Bogan and Bhoomi, makes his directorial debut with the project.
The technical team includes music composer Foxn, cinematographer P.G. Muthiah, editor N.B. Srikanth, art director P.A. Mahendiran and stunt choreographer Abishek Srinivas.
While the makers have confirmed a July theatrical release, the exact release date is yet to be announced.