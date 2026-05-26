She is joined by versatile actors Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in pivotal lead roles that drive the narrative forward. The film boasts a strong supporting lineup of veteran actors and popular television personalities, including Gautami, Sathyaraj, Sri Lakshmi, and Anand, who bring depth to the traditional family setting.

Samantha Ruth Prabu, so far known for playing soft girl roles, now seems to be done with it; she jumps into an action role in the upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The film is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru (creator/writer), and Himank Duvvuru. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for this film.

Maa Inti Banngaram Trailer out now, Samantha playing a role that breaks the traditional housewife image. The trailer showcases Samantha as a fierce woman who tackles anything she considers a threat to her family. The rural power-packed action drama is set to release on June 19.

Details about the Trailer

The film's trailer was released on May 25, showcasing a different track, and the audience can witness different acting from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer lasts 3 minutes and 5 seconds and features Samantha, who will go to any length to save her family.

Maa Inti Banngaram trailer opens with her character arriving at her boyfriend's traditional family home, where she is met with curiosity and asked, "What is your name?" The dialogues and promotional snippets explicitly introduce her by stating, "Her name is Chandra"

Character Analysis

The plot is set against a rugged rural backdrop, and the film appears to show her in two distinct shades - a soft-spoken daughter-in-law everyone underestimates, and a fearless force ready to throw hands when things spiral out of control.

The trailer showcases the traditional mindset of a family that wants their daughter-in-law to know and do all the household work. The ladies in Chandra's family called their other daughter-in-law "Bangaram," which means "gold."

It also shows how Chandra is trying too hard to fit into the family and attain all those qualities of a daughter-in-law. At some point, she is stressing out about not knowing any of it and how to fulfil it.

Action Sequences

The contrast in her character is portrayed in the trailer as she struggles with household chores, such as not knowing how to pray in front of the Tulsi plant or to tie the flowers. In contrast, when it comes to action, Chandraa turns fierce so that no one can tackle her in action movies. It also shows Samantha handling rifles like a pro.

In the trailer, Chandra's dialogue says, " I promise, I will risk my life to save my family", which shows her love towards her family. The mass action of Samnatha can be witnessed throughout the trailer, where the action itself portrays the blend of two contrasting things: she fights, fires, and drives while wearing the traditional attire.

Overall, the film is expected to deliver action, family, emotion, and humour in a variety of ways. The trailer itself provides a different set of vibes and a thrill through the film's performance and action.