Maatrubhumi Trailer: Salman Khan Revisits the Galwan Clash

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming war drama draws inspiration from one of the most significant military confrontations between India and China in recent years.

Starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The makers of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace have released the film's official trailer on November 10, offering a glimpse into the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The trailer introduces the tense situation along the India-China border and highlights the challenges faced by Indian soldiers during the confrontation.

Maatrubhumi Trailer: What Does It Show?

The trailer opens with visuals of the snow-covered landscapes of eastern Ladakh before introducing Salman Khan's character. It then establishes the central conflict, with Indian soldiers discovering Chinese troops setting up tents and establishing patrol posts across the border.

Salman's character initially attempts to control the escalating situation through dialogue and strategic decisions rather than immediately resorting to violence. He tells his fellow soldiers that bravery is not always about fighting and that preventing a war can also require courage.

However, tensions rise when the opposing troops outnumber the Indian patrol and demand that the Indian soldiers retreat. Salman's character refuses to back down, delivering the dialogue, "We are soldiers, we are made for days like these."

Another notable moment features the line "Ek Bihari, Sau Pe Bhaari", highlighting the fighting spirit associated with the 16 Bihar Regiment.

The trailer combines military action, emotional moments, and patriotic dialogue, setting the tone for the film.

Maatrubhumi Story: Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash

Maatrubhumi takes inspiration from the confrontation between Indian Army personnel and Chinese troops on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The incident involved violent hand-to-hand combat between soldiers from both sides. Twenty Indian Army personnel lost their lives in the confrontation, making it one of the most serious military clashes between India and China in decades.

The film follows the events surrounding the border confrontation, focusing on the Indian soldiers who faced the situation while attempting to enforce a disengagement agreement.

Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation.

Although the film draws inspiration from real events, Salman Khan has clarified that it is not a biographical film.

Why Was Maatrubhumi Delayed?

The film was initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan and was originally scheduled to reach theatres in April 2026. However, its release was subsequently postponed.

The project also attracted attention because of its subject matter. The Galwan Valley confrontation remains a sensitive chapter in India-China relations, particularly as both countries have continued efforts to improve bilateral ties and reduce border tensions.

The film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, with the makers introducing a new title ahead of its theatrical release.

Maatrubhumi Cast and Release Date

Apoorva Lakhia has directed the film, which features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia, among others.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. With its focus on the Galwan Valley confrontation, the film brings a recent chapter of Indian military history to the big screen.