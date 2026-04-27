The story follows a man named Amrutharaj, played by Sharaf U Dheen. He belongs to a family where many generations of men lived alone. What happens when Amrutharaj decides to get married and break this long tradition? This is the film's main point.

It tells a special story about an all-male family that has not had a woman in its house for a very long time. People in their village think this is because of a curse. The movie feels fresh and fun for audiences of all kinds.

The new Malayalam film Madhuvidhu arrived in theatres on April 23, 2026, and is already winning hearts. Directed by Vishnu Aravind, the movie is a mix of family love and comedy.

He falls in love with Sneha, played by newcomer Kalyani Panicker. Sneha comes from a family that is full of women. When these two different families meet, it creates many funny and emotional moments.

The Team and Characters

This section discusses the team and the different characters involved.

Vinayaka Ajith produces the movie under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. The writers, Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu, wrote a story that feels very real.

Hesham Abdul Wahab's music is a major highlight, making the romantic scenes feel very sweet. The camera work by Viswajith Odukkathil beautifully showcases Kerala's beauty.

The lead roles in this film are Sharaf U Dheen as the hero, Amrutharaj, with great charm, and Kalyani Panicker as Sneha in her first movie. Jagadish plays Amrutharaj's father, Rajkumar, and brings a lot of laughter.

Saikumar plays Sneha's father, Marcose, while Azees Nedumangad appears as Ambareesh. Veteran actress Bindu Panicker also has a special role that adds to the fun.

The film is doing well at the box office. On the first day, it had a strong opening because family audiences were very excited. Many people are visiting theatres to see the comedy and the chemistry between the lead pair.

By the end of its first three days, the movie had collected around 1.03 Crore Rupees in total gross earnings. It is expected to earn a good profit in its first week.

Madhuvidhu is a light movie that everyone can watch. It is not a heavy drama but a simple story with a lot of heart.

While some parts of the second half feel a bit slow, the acting and music keep the audience happy. It is a perfect choice for a family weekend trip to the cinema.