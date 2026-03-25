According to the buzz, the team of Kara revealed that Mamitha Baiju's character in the film is Selli. Her look in the released first look sparks curiosity among fans, suggesting a strong, emotionally layered character who could play a crucial role in the storyline.

Dhanush's upcoming film Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, is generating excitement among fans, as it is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30. The team creates a constant sense of exhilaration as stars are revealed one by one.

Kara film's new update about the casting, revealed by the director Vignesh Raja, unveiled Mamitha Baiju as 'Selli' in her first look poster. The film is believed to unfold in a gritty, realistic environment that reflects the darker side of society.

At first, the release of Dhanush's first look presents the themes of an action-packed film. At this time, the release of Mitha Baiju's first look adds extra spice and understanding among people. The film is expected to have a dominant, darker tone and emotional depth, aligning well with the reported theme of the movie.

The recent buzz reports that Kara is an action-packed suspense thriller that centres on a man entangled in dangerous circumstances, possibly linked to his past or profession. It is expected that this movie will centralise the themes of survival, consequences, and the main lead's personal battles.

The film joined hands with G.V. Prakash for the Music to elevate and reach the souls of the audience, when it combines with the emotion and action scenes.

The audience eagerly awaits the film for several reasons, including the lead and supporting roles of Dhanush, Mamith Baiju, Jeyaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, K.S. Ravikumar, and Karunas.

Another main reason for anticipation of the film is the director, who previously helmed Por Thozhil, which received widespread acclaim from the audience. It is a psychological thriller starring Ashok Selvan, Sarath Kumar, Khenady Sebastian, and Nikhila Vimal.

As Kara is also a psychological thriller, where danger can arise at any moment. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. With strong casting and the director's previous potential, people are eager to await Kara.