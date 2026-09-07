The announcement was made on Monday on social media, where the film's makers posted the first-look poster alongside a birthday message to Mammootty. The director of the film wrote on Instagram Wishing our dearest Mammukka a very happy birthday."

The first surprise for Mammootty fans arrived this morning. The title and the first look of Mammootty's upcoming film were revealed. His upcoming film is titled 'Mela', and the team also revealed Mammootty's first look. Nithish Sahadev directs the film.

Mollywood megastar is celebrating his 75th birthday on Monday. Fans got a double surprise: the poster and title of his upcoming film, plus his Kollywood comeback with a character reveal.

Mammootty also shared the post and wrote, "Presenting the Title and first-look poster of our 9th production Venture #MELA, directed by Nithish Sahadev."

Loading post from https://x.com/mammukka/status/2096668103673585915…

About the poster and the film

The "Mela" poster reveals the Malayalam Megastar in an intense, rugged look, dressed in a black shirt and black mundu with a commanding expression.

Mammootty is associated with two notable Malayalam films titled Mela: a legendary 1980 classic and an upcoming 2027 project. The original 1980 circus drama was directed by the acclaimed K. G. George, produced by Visal Movies. It featured Mammootty in a breakthrough early role as a dashing motorcycle stuntman alongside protagonist Raghu.

In contrast, the newly announced 2027 Mela is a highly anticipated mass action-comedy directed by Nithish Sahadev (Falimy) and produced directly by the megastar himself under his home banner, Mammootty Kampany.

The upcoming venture features a script by Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj O.B., a musical score by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, and distribution by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Character Revelation in Om Chapter 1: Udhiram- The Blood Wood

On account of Mammootty's birthday, another big surprise hit audiences, signalling his mass comeback in the Kollywood industry. The makers of Om Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood shared a special video introducing Mammootty's character, Burma Karthikeyan.

Burma Karthikeyan goes by two nicknames: Siya and The Elder One. He plays a smuggler, but not the usual kind seen in movies. In contrast, he protects the people around him.

Rajkumar Periasamy wrote and directed this film, the man behind the hit 'Amaran.' Actor Dhanush plays the lead role.

This project also marks something special. It is Mammootty's first Tamil film in seven years. His last Tamil movie was 'Peranbu,' directed by Ram, released in 2019.

Wishes from the Actors and Fans

Actors across industries also shared their wishes online. Fans flooded the internet with birthday wishes, including comments such as "Happy Birthday Ikkaa" and Vintage charm meets absolute mass".

Fans were all over the internet, witnessing the first look and character reveal and sending birthday wishes to the actor and best wishes to the film team.