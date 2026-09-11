Soori plays Muthukaali, a former sailboat racing champion who has walked away from both his village and the sport after a painful incident two decades ago.

Set against the coastal villages of Ramanathapuram, the film blends traditional sailboat racing, village rivalry, friendship and revenge into an emotionally charged sports drama. The film has received a positive audience response.

Mandaadi, released on September 10, is a sports action drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendi, starring Soori and Suhas in the lead roles.

He now leads a quiet life as a water-park lifeguard in Chennai. His peaceful existence changes when Maari, a young racer from a rival village faction, is sent to Chennai after getting into trouble with Saattappuli's men.

Suhas plays Saattappuli, a ruthless former racer who has become a powerful businessman. He introduces his son, Kittaan, as captain of the village's champion team, the Tsunami Riders.

When Maari attacks Kittaan following a confrontation, tensions quickly escalate, forcing Maari's father to send him away for his safety.

What Maari does not know is that the seemingly ordinary Muthukaali is actually a legendary racer from the same coastal community.

When Sattappuli's men eventually track Maari to Chennai, Kaali steps in to protect him. Rather than allowing the conflict to turn into another bloody street battle, Kaali decides to return to his village and settle the dispute through the tradition he once mastered, sailboat racing.

This becomes the heart of Mandaadi. With less than a month to prepare for the competition, an out-of-practice Kaali has to bring together a group of inexperienced local youngsters and train them to face the unpredictable sea.

Their ultimate challenge is to defeat Sattappuli's professionally assembled team and reclaim the honour of Kaali's clan.

Conflict and Themes

The film's central conflict also stems from the contrasting ideologies of its two former friends. Sattappuli once shared a close bond with Kaali, but an old incident involving an injury that left his father wheelchair-bound turned their friendship into deep hatred.

While Kaali wants to preserve the traditions passed down by his late mentor, Machamuni (Sathyaraj), Sattappuli sees sailboat racing primarily as a commercial opportunity.

Machamuni's belief that traditional boat racing is an important survival skill for coastal youngsters adds an emotional layer to the film.

Meanwhile, Sattappuli's decision to bring in outsiders for racing threatens the livelihoods of local fishermen and becomes another reason for Kaali to fight back.

The romantic track involving Kaali and Angel Rakkamma, played by Mahima Nambiar, adds another layer to his past. Kaali and Rakkamma once loved each other, but she eventually married Singaaram, Kaali's best friend. Their complicated history adds emotional weight to Kaali's return to the village.

Review

Mandaadi's biggest strength is its coastal setting and how it weaves sailboat racing into the story rather than treating it as mere backdrop. The action on the water gives the film several engaging moments, while the village rivalry gives the sports sequences emotional purpose.

GV Prakash Kumar's background score complements the action effectively, particularly during the racing portions.

Soori brings a restrained intensity to Kaali, balancing the character's troubled past with his determination to protect the younger generation. Suhas, meanwhile, gives Sattappuli the required menace and intensity.

While the revenge and rivalry elements may feel familiar, Mandaadi gains strength from its setting, traditional sailboat-racing backdrop and its focus on the clash between preserving a community's heritage and turning it into a business.

Overall, Mandaadi works as an engaging coastal sports drama with strong performances, energetic racing sequences and an emotional story about friendship, betrayal, tradition and redemption.

For audiences looking for a Tamil sports film with a distinctly rural, maritime setting, Mandaadi offers a refreshing change of scenery.