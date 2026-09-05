Soori takes centre stage as a former champion of the sport who has distanced himself from both racing and his village for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Released on September 4, the trailer offers a glimpse into a high-stakes rivalry between two clans competing in yacht racing.

The makers of Manaadi have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Tamil film, building anticipation ahead of its theatrical release on September 10.

His return changes the competition's dynamics as he takes on the responsibility of coaching a new team and prepares them to challenge the squad led by the troublesome Sattai Puli, played by Suhas.

While the yacht-racing rivalry forms the core of the story, the trailer also hints at an emotional family drama. The conflict appears to significantly affect the characters' relationships, with the father-son storyline emerging as one of the film's key emotional elements.

What to Expect

The film marks an important transformation for Soori as a leading man, with the trailer showcasing him in a more intense and physically demanding role.

His face-off with Suhas promises to be a major highlight, while the large-scale racing sequences and technical presentation add to the film's theatrical appeal.

Cast and Crew

Cast

Manaadi features an ensemble cast including Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan and Stun Siva, among others.

Technical Crew

The technical crew includes GV Prakash Kumar, who composed the music, while SR Kathir handles cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav handles editing. DRK Kiran serves as the production designer, with action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein, Dilip Subbarayan and Mahesh Mathew.

Elred Kumar produces the film under the RS Infotainment banner, and Mathimaran Pugazhendi directs it. Adding to its big-screen presentation, Manaadi will be released in IMAX and PXL formats.

With its combination of competitive yacht racing, family emotions, an intense hero-versus-antagonist conflict and ambitious technical scale, Manaadi is shaping up as one of the notable Tamil theatrical releases this September.