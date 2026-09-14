Mangala Gowri: Rukmini Vasanth Turns Cop in New Kannada Film

The first look revealed the movie's two leads, Malashree and Rukmini Vasanth. Rahul PK directed the film and co-wrote it with Pooja Sudhir.

Rukmini Vasanth is famous for her roles in 'Kanthara and Saptha Sagaradaache Ello' and has now stepped into her next Kannada film, 'Mangala Gowri'. The film team revealed the first look on Monday, giving audiences a glimpse of her completely new role.

The famous Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth is set to star in the upcoming Kannada film 'Mangala Gowri' in a fresh role. The team revealed its first look on Monday.

Hemanth M Rao, who previously directed Rukmini in Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, is producing the film under his Dakshayani Films banner, along with Venkat K Narayan, who is backing the film under the KVN Productions banner.

The crew of Mangala Gowri includes composer Midhun Mukundhan, director of photography Srivathsan Selvarajan, editor Vishal Krishnamurthy, production designer Bharath Yuva, and action director Vikram Mor.

Rukmini was last seen in the KVN-backed actioner Toxic Movie, while Malashree was last seen in Calendar.

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Details in the First Look

The team revealed the first look on their official social media page, mentioning every major person who took part in the film.

The title reveals the two main leads: Rukmini Vasanth, who will play police officer Gowri, alongside Malashree, who will play Mangala. The poster shows Gowri and Mangala sitting together on a white two-wheeler.

Their facial expressions signal a kind of humour. Rukmini sits in a vehicle wearing a cop's uniform, placing her hand on her cheek while her elbow rests on Mangala.

Meanwhile, Mangala is positioned half-sitting on the vehicle, wearing a navy blue kurta, thinking while looking up. The poster's background reveals the film's setting: Lucknow. The film is expected to take place in Lucknow.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the team revealed the first look. Actress Rukmini shared the film's poster on her official Instagram page and wrote, "Two ordinary women, one extraordinary journey."

The actress also wrote that "Mangala and Gowri will meet you at a theatre near you very soon"; then she wished everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, saying, "Wishing everyone a Happy Gowri and Ganesha Habba".

The makers have not yet revealed how they are connected or what their extraordinary journey entails. The film has not yet wrapped; the release of its first look piqued audience curiosity because of Rukmini's fresh role as a police officer.