Celebration erupted among film fans on March 20 as legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam unveiled his upcoming project, tentatively titled Madras Talkies Production No. 23. The film is already generating buzz for its powerful creative lineup and nostalgic reunions.

The project marks a much-awaited reunion between Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi, who previously collaborated in the critically acclaimed Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Adding a fresh dose of excitement, the film will also introduce Sai Pallavi to Mani Ratnam's cinematic world, marking her first collaboration with the iconic director.

Music for the film will be composed by Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman, extending one of Indian cinema's most celebrated partnerships. This film will mark the 19th collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Rahman, a duo responsible for timeless classics like Roja and the recent Ponniyin Selvan saga.