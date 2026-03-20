Celebration erupted among film fans on March 20 as legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam unveiled his upcoming project, tentatively titled Madras Talkies Production No. 23. The film is already generating buzz for its powerful creative lineup and nostalgic reunions.
The project marks a much-awaited reunion between Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi, who previously collaborated in the critically acclaimed Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Adding a fresh dose of excitement, the film will also introduce Sai Pallavi to Mani Ratnam's cinematic world, marking her first collaboration with the iconic director.
Music for the film will be composed by Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman, extending one of Indian cinema's most celebrated partnerships. This film will mark the 19th collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Rahman, a duo responsible for timeless classics like Roja and the recent Ponniyin Selvan saga.
The film is being produced under a strong banner lineup, including:
Sony Music South has secured the audio rights, ensuring a wide musical reach even before the film's release.
Casting Buzz and Expectations
While an official cast announcement is awaited, Sai Pallavi is widely expected to play the female lead, pairing up with Vijay Sethupathi. The combination has already sparked curiosity among audiences eager to see their on-screen chemistry under Mani Ratnam's direction.
Speaking about his experience with the filmmaker, Vijay Sethupathi had earlier described Mani Ratnam as a "fast and precise director." However, he also admitted that he remains curious to understand more about the director's creative thought process and storytelling approach, a sentiment that adds intrigue to their renewed collaboration.
The announcement quickly trended online, with fans celebrating the reunion of a team known for delivering cinematic excellence. Many pointed to the success of Ponniyin Selvan and Rahman's legendary music as reasons to expect something special from this project.
With a blend of proven collaborations, fresh pairings, and musical brilliance, Mani Ratnam's next venture is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.