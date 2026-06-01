The announcement video highlights Mari Selvaraj's long-standing admiration for Ilaiyaraaja. It features a clip from an older interview in which the filmmaker spoke about the immense influence the composer has had on his life.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 1, through an emotional video shared by the director. Produced by Navvi Studios and Fortune Entertainment, Manjanathi is currently in its early stages, with details regarding the cast, crew, plot, genre, and release date yet to be revealed.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj has officially announced his next project, Manjanathi, marking a landmark moment in his career as he joins hands with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja for the first time.

In the interview, Mari described Ilaiyaraaja as a divine presence intertwined with his journey since childhood. She admitted that working with the maestro had always been one of his biggest dreams.

He had previously stated that he wanted to attain greater maturity as a filmmaker before collaborating with Ilaiyaraaja and hoped to find a story worthy of the composer's musical genius. With Manjanathi, that dream appears to have finally become a reality.

The video also offers a glimpse of Ilaiyaraaja composing and singing live, creating an emotional moment that reflects the significance of the collaboration. Mari Selvaraj concluded the announcement with a heartfelt note, writing, "I begin to sketch my life with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, the symphony of my heart."

Director's Filmography

Manjanathi will be Mari Selvaraj's sixth directorial venture, following critically acclaimed films such as Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, Vaazhai, and the upcoming Bison Kaalamaadan. The project also marks the first professional collaboration between Mari Selvaraj and Ilaiyaraaja.

Sequel Speculation

While there has been no official confirmation, industry speculation suggests that Manjanathi could serve as a sequel to Vaazhai, potentially exploring the teenage and young adult years of the character Sivanainthan. However, the makers have not commented on these reports.

Cast Hints

Adding to the excitement, actors Kayadu Lohar and Priyanka Mohan hinted at their involvement on social media. Kayadu described the film as a "dream project" and celebrated the long-awaited collaboration. At the same time, Priyanka Mohan expressed her excitement about being part of a project she had been eager to announce.

Ilaiyaraaja, who has already delivered the soundtracks for Mylanji and Antony this year, now adds Manjanathi to his lineup. For Mari Selvaraj, the film represents the realization of a dream he has spoken about for years, a collaboration with the composer whose music has shaped his artistic journey from childhood.