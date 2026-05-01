May Day 2026: The Story Behind Labour Day, Origin and Themes

May Day originated in ancient European pagan spring festivals, such as Celtic and Gaelic festivals, and in the 19th-century labour movement's demand for 8-hour workdays.

Though it is declared as a public holiday, it is a day to celebrate all the workers who work hard to make our lives easier.

May Day, also called Labour Day, is celebrated on May 1.

In ancient times the May day was celebrated as transition to summer by the rural and agricultural people, so the gaelic and celtic group are the tribal people whose farmers were worried about their livestock getting sick and having a bad luck during summer so their leaders, who are called as "Druids" would build a two huge bonfire side by side and would call these fires as "Need fires" as the farmers need these fires for protection.

Farmers would make their cows walk right through the middle of the fire; they believed that the smoke from the sacred fire would wash the animals. It was like a magical shield that kept the animals healthy.

The Celtic People are the tribes of Indo-Europeans who spread across Europe from the Black Sea to the British Isles in the early 1200s BC. The Gaelic People, or Gaels, are a subset of the Celtic group who settled in Ireland, Scotland, and the Isle of Man.

This tradition is known as Beltane, and the traditional activities include Maypole dancing, crowning a May Queen, and Morris dancing.

On May 4 1886, the Haymarket Affair, Haymarket Riot, or Haymarket Massacre, occurred in Chicago, though it began as a peaceful rally supporting workers' demand for an eight-hour workday. Unfortunately, it ended in deadly violence after a bomb exploded near the police officers. This event marked a defining moment for the labour movements worldwide.

In 1889, the Second International, a federation of socialist political parties and trade unions, was founded in Paris and declared May 1 as International Workers' Day to promote workers' rights globally.

In German, the night before May Day is known as the "Witches Night" (Walpurgisnacht). On this night, a popular tradition here is "Tanz in den Mai" (dancing into May), where people party all night, light bonfires, and make noise to scare off evil spirits.

How do the Countries Refer to this Day?

Labour Day is generally called May Day because it is observed on May 1, though International Workers' Day is the official global title used by international organizations and many countries. Some countries use different names for this day, such as May Day, based on local history and language.

Countries like Kenya, India, and South Africa use the common global term 'Labour Day' for this day. In contrast, countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland and Malaysia use the term "May Day" because it was a traditional spring festival before it was associated with the Labour movement.

In India, it is also known as "Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas," which is marked by rallies, speeches, and awareness programs.

In Angola, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, it is referred to as Workers' Day.

In Countries like the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Ireland, it is called May Day because it is associated with the spring festival, Beltane.

Religious Practices and Cultural Groups

Roman Catholics celebrate the feast of St. Joseph the Worker to honour the workers.

The students of the University of St. Andrews, which was founded in 1413 in Scotland, would run into the North Sea at sunrise.

Cultural and Spring Traditions

Many activists in the US participate in the "No work, No school, No shopping" campaign to highlight the impact of Labour Day.

A fading but still in practice tradition, "May basket" in the US involves leaving small baskets of flowers or treats on the neighbour's doorstep and then leaving from there.

In Hawaii, this day is celebrated as "Lei Day", a state holiday that honours the "aloha spirit" through the making and wearing of flower leis.

Labour Day in the Modern Era

In the modern era, Labour Day is not just about celebrating industrial workers but also about recognizing the contributions and efforts of many other workers, such as freelancers and gig workers.

However, the days could pass, and the eras could change, but celebrating the workers has not yet changed.