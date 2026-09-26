While the film has plenty of commercial appeal, its ambitious themes are not always matched by equally strong writing.

The film combines energetic music, colourful gaana culture, and an underdog story while attempting to explore deeper issues around caste, class, and politics within the music industry.

Meesaya Murukku 2 was released in theatres on September 25, with Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi returning as the writer, director and lead actor. Despite its title, the film has no direct story connection to Meesaya Murukku and works as a standalone musical drama.

A Story Across Three Generations

The narrative moves between different periods, beginning in 1979 with Das, played by Karunas. An aspiring musician from Royapuram, Das struggles to gain recognition for traditional gaana and independent music in an industry dominated by established musical traditions.

The story then moves to 2026, where Das's grandson Jeeva, played by Aadhi, inherits his family's passion for music. Jeeva dreams of making a name for himself as a gaana singer while facing many of the same obstacles that challenged his father and grandfather.

His journey takes him through the modern film industry, where he encounters professional rivalry, class divisions, industry politics and personal challenges. Along with his friend Harshath Khan, Jeeva searches for opportunities while trying to establish his own identity.

At the heart of the film is a musical clash between gaana and classical music, with Jeeva attempting to bring traditional roots and contemporary sounds together.

Aadhi Brings Energy to the Screen

Aadhi carries the film with his familiar energy, particularly in the songs and dance sequences. His performance works best when the film embraces its commercial side, with the music providing several lively moments.

However, the present-day portions don't always deliver the same dramatic impact. The older timeline, particularly the portions involving Karunas, delivers stronger emotional and dramatic moments.

Karunas brings weight to the family story, especially in the father-son portions. These scenes provide some of the film's most affecting moments and add depth to the musical legacy passed down to Jeeva.

Gaana, Caste and Class Take Centre Stage

One of the film's most significant elements is its attempt to examine the social barriers surrounding gaana music.

The film contrasts the vibrant, street-rooted world of gaana with established musical spaces and raises questions about who gets access to stages, studios and recognition.

It also touches upon caste and class divisions, including the dominance of traditional musical institutions and the struggles faced by artists from different backgrounds. The film raises an important question: what really stands between Jeeva and recognition - industry lobbying, class, caste or a combination of these factors?

The gaana world itself is presented with colour, energy and a strong sense of cultural identity. However, the film only scratches the surface of the larger politics surrounding the art form, rather than fully exploring them.

Music Is the Film's Biggest Strength

The soundtrack is one of Meesaya Murukku 2's strongest commercial elements. Catchy rock influences, foot-tapping gaana numbers and energetic dance sequences keep the film moving.

The music also helps establish the contrast between traditional sounds and contemporary genres, which forms an important part of Jeeva's journey.

Several audiences have particularly appreciated the vibrant presentation of gaana culture and the energetic dance numbers, with the music providing some of the film's most entertaining moments.

Where the Film Falls Short

The biggest weakness lies in the screenplay. The film tries to combine Gen-Z romance, family emotions, music-industry politics, caste and class conflicts, and an underdog story, but these elements don't always blend smoothly.

The narrative can feel overstuffed and disjointed, while the central conflict takes too long to develop fully. Some of the film's social commentary is also delivered through lengthy speeches rather than being naturally integrated into the story.

As a result, the film raises several interesting questions but doesn't always follow through with the depth they deserve.

Verdict

Meesaya Murukku 2 has the right intentions and plenty of energy, especially through its music, dance and portrayal of gaana culture.

Karunas' portions and the emotional family moments provide some of the film's strongest dramatic material, while Aadhi's performance keeps the present-day narrative lively.

However, the uneven screenplay and the film's struggle to balance entertainment with its heavier social themes keep it from reaching the impact it aims for.