Indian celebrities made a memorable impact with looks that combined traditional luxury, museum-like craftsmanship and modern design. From sculptural sarees and art-driven gowns to handwoven textiles and symbolic embroidery, their appearances kept all eyes firmly on the red carpet.

Held annually on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala is regarded as one of the most exclusive fashion events in the world. The night brings together leading names from Hollywood, music, politics, culture and fashion, with each guest presenting a bold interpretation of the year's theme. This year, the theme "Fashion is Art" was clearly reflected in every appearance, as outfits moved beyond clothing and became storytelling pieces.

The Met Gala 2026 red carpet witnessed a powerful Indian fashion moment as celebrities, including Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Ananya Birla, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy, Princess Gauravi Kumari, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Mona Patel and Diya Mehta Jatia, brought heritage-inspired couture to the global stage.

Isha Ambani: Sculpted Heritage in Gold

Isha Ambani delivered one of the most luxurious looks of the night in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta saree created in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree featured pure gold threads and hand-painted Pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. Blending a modern silhouette with traditional draping, the look was elevated by a jewellery-infused blouse featuring more than 1,800 carats of diamonds, emeralds, polki and kundan work.

Her handwoven gold tissue saree transformed the appearance into wearable heritage. The mango-shaped accessory in her hand became a striking detail, while her jasmine-inspired hair sculpture added another artistic layer. Handcrafted over 150 hours using paper, copper and brass, the piece offered a modern interpretation of the traditional mogra gajra.

Karan Johar: Art in Motion

Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in a dramatic Manish Malhotra creation inspired by the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. Styled in a black bandhgala with a sweeping cape, his look reflected Indian art in fashion form. The cape stood out like a moving canvas, featuring references to paintings such as Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa.

The selection focused on emotional depth and storytelling, making his appearance a strong match for the theme.

Ananya Birla: Futuristic Vision

Ananya Birla chose a sharp, futuristic look, designed by Robert Wun, paired with a metallic, sculptural mask by Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured precise tailoring and a voluminous skirt, creating a bold silhouette. The stainless-steel face mask added a modern artistic touch, while minimal accessories kept the focus on structure and concept. Her look represented a contemporary vision of Indian fashion on the global stage.

Manish Malhotra: Artisanal Excellence

Manish Malhotra also made a refined couture statement in classic black elegance. His black bandhgala was paired with a statement cape that reportedly required 960 hours of artisanal work. Accessorised with his signature MM brooch and collar pins, the look highlighted craftsmanship, Indian textile storytelling and his continued influence on global fashion while remaining rooted in tradition.

Natasha Poonawalla: Sculptural Orchid Fantasy

Natasha Poonawalla turned heads in a sculptural orchid fantasy. Her couture gown was paired with Marc Quinn's Orchid Pectoral, creating a balance between flowing fabric and structured art. Diamonds and crystal accessories added elegance, while the overall look felt like wearable art in motion.

Sudha Reddy: Tree of Life Symbolism

Sudha Reddy embraced symbolism with a Tree of Life-inspired couture ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. Drawing from Kalamkari art and the Tree of Life motif, the outfit celebrated Indian heritage through embroidery, craftsmanship and cultural storytelling. The look carried deep traditional meaning while maintaining a global couture appeal.

Royal Jaipur Legacy

Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh brought the royal Jaipur legacy to the red carpet. Gauravi's look, inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi's sari and reimagined by Prabal Gurung, was enriched with pearls and diamonds from Jaipur heritage. Sawai Padmanabh Singh complemented her in a velvet coat featuring intricate zardozi embroidery, reflecting regal symbolism and traditional grandeur.

Mona Patel: Renaissance Revival

Mona Patel presented a Renaissance-inspired modern art look influenced by Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man. Her structured gold-and-white outfit featured architectural tailoring and a conceptual cape. The design merged philosophy, art and fashion in a clean, contemporary interpretation.

Diya Mehta Jatia: Bengal Craft Celebration

Diya Mehta Jatia celebrated Bengal craft through couture in a Mayyur Girotra ensemble that combined Kanjivaram silk with Bengal's traditional shola work. The outfit took weeks to craft and reflected India's deep artisanal heritage. It balanced traditional textiles with a structured modern silhouette, making it another standout representation of Indian craftsmanship.

Overall, Indian celebrities at the Met Gala 2026 turned the red carpet into a celebration of heritage, artistry and innovation. Their looks proved that fashion can be more than glamour, it can be culture, memory, craftsmanship and art brought to life.