The casting of Michael's relative makes this film more about him. Alongside his musical success, the narrative will also explore the complexities of his personal life, including the intense media scrutiny and controversies that surrounded him. Positioned as a comprehensive and nuanced portrait, Michael aims to capture both the brilliance and the challenges of one of the most influential entertainers in history.

The Michael, a highly anticipated biopic of the famous pop star Michael Jackson, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, a nephew of Michael Jackson, was released worldwide in theatres on April 23 and 24. The film, produced by Lionsgate, has surpassed Hollywood's past biopics with the biggest opening by a wide margin. The Universal Pictures movie, starring O'Shea Jackson Jr, Corey Hawkins, and Jason Mitchell as Ice Cube, Dr Dre, and Eazy-E.

The recent release of Michael, the biopic of Michael Jackson, has surpassed Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody at the box office and set a record as the highest opening in North America and Canada box office history.

Reviews of the film Michael

The story follows the Jacksons' rise from Gary, Indiana, to global pop stardom, culminating in his 1988 Wembley Stadium concert. The released movie received mixed reviews from the public. Some claim it's a heartwarming film, and some even praise the Jacksons' real life through watching Jackson's biopic. Some reviewers described this movie as, even if it doesn't achieve perfection, an audience could have a great time with it.

Box office collection

In North America and Canada

On its opening day, it grossed $60.2 million in North America and Canada. That is almost $37 million short of Michael's opening. In North America and Canada, Michael seems to be a blockbuster, reaching $60.2 million and beating the previous popular biopics.

From the reports, Michael surpassed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (the biopic of the father of the atomic bomb). This movie opened at $82.5 million in North America and Canada, impacted by its 'R' rating due to language and censorship.

Michael also surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody, the previous musical biopic starring Rami Malek as Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury. This movie opened at $51 million in North America and Canada.

India's Box office collection

Likewise, in North America and Canada, the film is receiving mixed reviews, and it has also done well at the box office in India. According to the latest reports, the musical biopic of Michael Jackson has earned a strong box-office run in India. It collected around 500 crore net on Day 2 in India. According to reports from Sacnilk, it received 12 crore in India on day 2.