Serves as the third instalment in the Minions prequel series and the seventh instalment in the $5.6 billion Despicable Me franchise.

It is a 3D computer-animated comedy film produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

'Minions and Monsters' brings the beloved yellow troublemakers back to the big screen in an energetic, laugh-filled adventure that blends classic monster-movie nostalgia with the franchise's signature slapstick comedy.

The movie premiered first at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 21, 2026, before its wide theatrical release in the United States on July 01, 2026.

The Plot

The movie opens in a modern-day history museum, where a tour guide named Olivia begins telling the crowd the true history of Hollywood.

Cut to the past, a distinctive tribe of minions are in search of a master to whom they could serve.

One past master was an evil warlock who accidentally got vaporised. When he died, a minion named Ed kept the warlock's antique magical spellbook.

Eventually, the tribe wanders into the California desert in 1927, where they witness a train robbery and try to offer their loyalty to the bandit, not realising that it is actually a staged Hollywood Western film set.

The Minions attempt to assist the robber, creating complete slapstick chaos on the set.

While the director, Max, is furious, the studio's powerful executives, Bright Brothers (Frank and Elwood), are absolutely mesmerised by their natural comedic timing.

Since only silent movies were around during the 1920's era, the Minions' gibberish would not be a big deal, so the studio hires them immediately.

They quickly become global cinematic icons, moving into a lavish mansion and sparking a worldwide "Minion Mania" fashion trend.

The Minions' lavish Hollywood life was hit by a wall when the talkies (movies with sound) were invented.

Because they could only speak Minonese, they could not follow the script, and they were fired from the studio as quickly as they had been hired for their mischievous and funny character.

Destitute and living on the streets, most of the tribe decided to give up on their lives and go in search of another villainous boss.

However, except for the three Minions, James, Henry, and Ed have fallen in love with the craft.

James refuses to give up and writes a story for the city-stomping giant monster movie.

However, they lack practical effects or CGI and mistakenly use an ancient warlock's spellbook to summon real-life magical beasts to act in front of the cameras.

The summoning goes haywire, unleashing chaos across the planet; the yellow horde must quickly pivot from aspiring directors to accidental heroes to save the world from the monster mayhem they created.

Cast And Creative Team

Franchise veteran Pierre Coffin directs the film solo, with Patrick Delage co-directing.

Brian Lynch, the mastermind behind the previous Minions films and The Secret Life of Pets, writes the story.

In a first for the Despicable Me universe film, the orchestral score was composed by John Powell instead of Heitor Pereira, giving it a distinct "Golden Age of Hollywood "musical texture.

Featured Voice Cast

Allison Janney plays a modern-day Universal Studios tour guide who frames the story.

Christoph Waltz as Max, a seasoned classic director who mentors the Minions.

Pierre Coffin gave his voice to the main Minions.

Jesse Eisenberg & Zoey Deutch as a deadpan robot named Dort and a 1920's suffragette named Debbie.

Trey Parker (South Park) is voicing Goomi, the tiny, adorable Cthulhu-like demon creature at the centre of the monster plot.

Highly Efficient Compared to Competitors

The production budget of this movie is $85 million, which is considered low but, within Illumination's specific business model, is perfectly average.

For most major Hollywood animation studios, a typical blockbuster costs well over $150 million, as for films like Wish, Lightyear, or Inside Out 2.

Against these numbers, Minions and Monsters were produced at half the cost of their direct industry rivals.

Standard For Illumination Entertainment

The reason the budget seems low is the Illumination's famously strict, cost-conscious business model.

They purposefully keep almost all of their films capped under $100 million.

Age Rating

The movie was rated PG in the United States and U-rated in the United Kingdom for mild cartoon violence and fantasy elements.

Verdict

Minions and Monsters is a fun, energetic and visually appealing family adventure that succeeds by delivering exactly what it promises: laughter, lovable characters and spectacular animated chaos.