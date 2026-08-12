The trailer immediately brings back the iconic Mirzapur throne, with Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya once again at the centre of the power struggle. His calm but intimidating presence sets the tone as old rivalries and new threats begin to take shape.

Backed by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the film brings several familiar characters back to the violent world of Mirzapur, this time on the big screen.

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie was released on August 11, giving fans an extended first look at the theatrical continuation of the popular Prime Video crime drama.

Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya also makes a major return. Declaring himself the prince of Mirzapur, Munna is once again positioned against his father, Kaleen Bhaiya. Their relationship appears far from stable, with Kaleen questioning Munna's ability to handle important missions.

At the same time, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit remains determined to control the throne. The trailer teases another confrontation between Guddu and Kaleen Bhaiya, suggesting that their battle for power is far from over.

Ravi Kishan Adds a New Threat

One of the major additions to the film is Ravi Kishan, whose character appears to have a significant role in the battle for Mirzapur. His entry brings another unpredictable force into the equation.

Kishan's character warns that he controls the only door into the city, only for him to suggest that even Mirzapur's defences can be breached confidently. His scenes also bring the trailer some of its dark humour, including a particularly violent exchange involving a knife.

The combination of violence, power games and humour remains central to the franchise's identity, and the trailer suggests that the movie is retaining the tone that made the original series popular.

Beena Tripathi and Other Familiar Faces Return

Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi is also part of the returning ensemble. Her character has played an important role in the power dynamics of the series, and the trailer once again places her around the Tripathi family.

The movie brings back several other familiar faces from the franchise, including Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.

One of the biggest talking points, however, is the return of Bablu Pandit.

Jitendra Kumar Replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit

Jitendra Kumar will play Bablu Pandit in the film, replacing Vikrant Massey, who portrayed the character in the first season of Mirzapur. The casting decision is particularly notable because Bablu's character was killed in Season 1.

The film is therefore using the character's return as one of its major hooks, while Kumar brings a new interpretation to the role.

The trailer's use of characters who have already met their fate in the series also suggests that the movie could revisit parts of the Mirzapur timeline or use the franchise's established storytelling style to bring familiar characters back into the narrative.

From Prime Video to the Big Screen

Mirzapur first premiered on Prime Video in 2018 and became one of India's most recognisable streaming crime dramas. Season 2 followed in 2020, while Season 3 arrived in 2024.

The movie marks a major expansion of the franchise, taking its characters and power struggle from the streaming platform to cinemas. The theatrical format also allows the makers to present the world of Mirzapur on a larger scale, with bigger action sequences and a more cinematic presentation.

A fourth season of the series has also been announced, meaning the film is not necessarily the end of the franchise. Instead, it serves as a major theatrical extension of the Mirzapur universe.

Cast and Release Date

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Jitendra Kumar are among the key returning and newly cast performers. Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan are among the additions to the ensemble.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani backing the project as producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

What the Trailer Suggests

The trailer makes it clear that the central battle for the Mirzapur throne is still alive. Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu remain at the heart of the conflict, while Ravi Kishan's character introduces another player into an already unstable power structure.

For longtime fans, the biggest attraction is the reunion of the franchise's most recognisable characters. The challenge for the film will be to turn a story that has already worked across three seasons into a theatrical experience that feels substantial enough for the big screen.