During the final round, all five finalists were asked the same question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"

Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez secured the first runner-up position, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up. The Philippines and New Zealand also made it to the Top 5 finalists.

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, winning the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant. Reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico crowned Barreto as her successor during the grand finale held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Responding to the question, Barreto said the world needs professionally empathetic leaders. She explained that people often judge and question others, but leaders should stand by their values, set positive examples and encourage higher standards.

She also highlighted the importance of building networks that address community needs. According to Barreto, leaders can create a meaningful impact by listening to people and developing strategies based on their communities' requirements.

Miss Universe 2026 Marks 75 Years

This year's competition marked 75 years since the Miss Universe pageant was established. To celebrate the milestone, the organisation introduced a new crown titled "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy".

According to the Miss Universe Organization, the crown features 3,150 diamonds and symbolises the pageant's past, present and future.

More than 130 countries initially participated in the 2026 competition. However, 15 countries eventually withdrew, either voluntarily or because of visa-related issues and franchise disputes.

Among the contestants who exited were:

Miss Universe Austria Amerson, who cited concerns about protecting her mental and physical health

Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria, who withdrew following a car accident

Miss Universe Saint Martin Madly Marian, who left the competition for personal reasons

With this victory, Puerto Rico has now won the Miss Universe title six times. The organisation also announced that Vietnam will host the 76th edition of the pageant.

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Who Is Jennifer Barreto?

Barreto has a professional background in psychology, social work and community prevention.

According to her biography on the official Miss Universe Puerto Rico website, she holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Kentucky, along with master's degrees in psychology and social work.

Her professional training includes trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence prevention and suicide prevention.

In 2021, she began working with the U.S. Army's Family Advocacy Program at Fort Cavazos, Texas, where she supported military families and individuals affected by domestic violence and child abuse. She later worked as a prevention specialist, developing initiatives to address community needs.

Her background in social work and community support has also shaped her focus on empathy, leadership and creating a positive impact.