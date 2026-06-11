Newcomer Catherine Laga'aia takes center stage as Moana, the courageous young wayfinder chosen by the ocean. Joining her is Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his fan-favourite role as the charismatic demigod Maui, having voiced the character in the original animated films.

Set to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 10, 2026, the film promises an epic adventure filled with breathtaking visuals, powerful mythology, and heartfelt storytelling.

Disney has released the final trailer for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Moana, offering audiences a spectacular glimpse of the reimagined beloved animated classic.

The film also boasts an impressive cast of Pacific Island talent. Alongside Laga'aia and Johnson, the supporting cast features Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Jemaine Clement in a key role.

Visuals and Story

The final trailer showcases stunning ocean landscapes, larger-than-life mythical creatures, and the strong bond between Moana and Maui as they embark on a perilous journey that could determine the future of their people. The footage highlights the film's grand scale while staying true to the spirit of the 2016 animated hit.

Like the animated original, the story follows Moana as she answers the ocean's call and ventures beyond the shores of her island home. Teaming up with Maui, she sails across the Pacific on a dangerous quest to restore balance and prosperity to her people while embracing her destiny as a master wayfinder.

Production Team

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award-winning filmmaker Thomas Kail, the live-action adaptation is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and acclaimed songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Executive producers include Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auli'i Cravalho, who originally voiced Moana in Disney's animated features Moana and Moana 2.

Music and Soundtrack

Musically, the film combines beloved songs from the original with new compositions. The soundtrack features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, while Mancina also returns to compose the film's score.

With its blend of cutting-edge visual effects, cultural authenticity, and the return of beloved characters, Disney's live-action Moana is shaping up to be one of the studio's biggest releases of 2026.