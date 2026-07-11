The story follows Moana, a young girl chosen by the ocean to save her island from a mysterious curse as her village suffers from failing crops, disappearing fish, and spreading darkness.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson returning as the charismatic demigod Maui, while Catherine Laga'aia makes her debut as Moana, the courageous daughter of a Polynesian chief.

Disney's Moana (2026) brings one of the studio's most beloved animated adventures into the live-action world, recreating the magic of the 2016 original while adding a fresh visual experience.

Moana learns that the problems began after Maui stole the heart of the island goddess Te Fiti centuries ago. Determined to restore balance, she sets out on a dangerous journey to find Maui and convince him to return the stolen heart.

Based on the original animated film, the live-action adaptation retains the story's emotional core while expanding its breathtaking world. The screenplay's original foundation, created by a team including Jared Bush, Ron Clements, John Musker, Chris Williams, Don Hall, Pamela Ribon, Aaron Kandell, and Jordan Kandell, continues to provide a strong adventure narrative.

Performances

Catherine Laga'aia shines in her first major role as Moana, bringing confidence, innocence, and determination to the character. Her performance captures the spirit of a young leader discovering her purpose.

Dwayne Johnson once again proves his charm as Maui, delivering an entertaining and warm performance while perfectly embracing the demigod's humour and larger-than-life personality.

Rena Owen impresses as Moana's grandmother Tala, while John Tui brings depth to the role of Moana's protective father and village chief. Frankie Adams is effective as Moana's mother, with the supporting cast adding strength to the emotional moments.

Direction and Craft

Director Thomas Kail creates a visually rich experience, supported by Mark Mancina's memorable music, Óscar Faura's stunning cinematography, and John Myhre's detailed production design.

The tropical landscapes, vibrant colours, and imaginative world-building make the film a treat for the eyes. However, the editing by Melanie Oliver could have been tighter, as some portions feel longer than necessary.

Highlights

The film's biggest strength remains the relationship between Moana and Maui. Their journey is filled with humour, disagreements, and emotional growth as the determined teenager pushes the self-centred demigod to embrace his responsibility.

Maui's magical tattoos, which act as living expressions of his personality, add another layer of fun to their adventure.

Verdict

Moana (2026) succeeds as a family entertainer with stunning visuals, strong performances, and an inspiring message about courage, identity, and the importance of protecting one's roots.

While it may not completely surpass the charm of the animated classic, the live-action remake delivers enough emotion, adventure, and spectacle to win over new audiences.