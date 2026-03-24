Moana Trailer Out: Dwayne Johnson's Maui Look Revealed ahead of July release
Disney has officially unveiled the teaser for the movie Moana. The film is set to release on July 10, 2026, and is directed by Thomas Kail, best known for his work on Hamilton. The film marks his feature film debut
Disney has officially unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated live-action remake of Moana, offering fans a vibrant glimpse of the reimagined island adventure. Released on March 23, the trailer has already sparked excitement, especially with the grand reveal of Dwayne Johnson's full Maui look.
Johnson returns to reprise his iconic role as the shape-shifting demigod, a character he originally voiced in the 2016 animated hit. This time, he fully embodies Maui on screen, complete with the character's signature tattoos, towering physique, and flowing hair, bringing a larger-than-life presence to the live-action format.
Alongside him, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia steps into the role of Moana, promising a fresh yet faithful portrayal of the beloved Polynesian heroine.
Directed by Thomas Kail, best known for his work on Hamilton, the film marks his feature film debut. His previous collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda has set high expectations, especially for blending storytelling with powerful musical elements.
Miranda returns as a producer and songwriter, ensuring the film retains the emotional and musical depth that made the original so memorable.
The supporting cast adds further strength to the project, with John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Adding a meaningful connection to the original film, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated version, joins the team as an executive producer.
Music continues to play a central role in the film's identity. The soundtrack will feature original compositions by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, with Mancina also returning to compose the score, promising a rich and immersive auditory experience.
With its trailer now out, the live-action Moana is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 10, setting the stage for a visually stunning and emotionally resonant journey across the ocean once again.
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