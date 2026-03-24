Disney has officially unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated live-action remake of Moana, offering fans a vibrant glimpse of the reimagined island adventure. Released on March 23, the trailer has already sparked excitement, especially with the grand reveal of Dwayne Johnson's full Maui look.

Johnson returns to reprise his iconic role as the shape-shifting demigod, a character he originally voiced in the 2016 animated hit. This time, he fully embodies Maui on screen, complete with the character's signature tattoos, towering physique, and flowing hair, bringing a larger-than-life presence to the live-action format.

Alongside him, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia steps into the role of Moana, promising a fresh yet faithful portrayal of the beloved Polynesian heroine.