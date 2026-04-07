But why is this short schedule so important? Mohanlal is expected to be on set for about three days. This suggests that his role, though a guest appearance (cameo role), is a pivotal turning point in the story.

The production team, led by director Nelson Dilipkumar, has turned Begumpet Airport into a high-security movie zone. While superstar Rajinikanth has been busy filming high-octane sequences, Mohanlal's arrival has sent social media into a frenzy.

Mohanlal, the legendary Malayalam actor, has officially joined the final shooting schedule of the massive sequel, Jailer 2.

In the first film, his character Mathew was the "X-factor" that helped Tiger Muthuvel Pandian win the war. In the sequel, fans are eager to see if he will once again be the shadow that protects the protagonist.

Is This the Biggest Star Cast of 2026?

The scale of this film is growing every day. It's not just a Tamil movie anymore; it's a pan-Indian festival. Alongside Rajinikanth and Mohanlal, the film features:

Shiva Rajkumar: Bringing the power of Kannada cinema back to the screen.

S.J. Suryah: The new addition, who is rumoured to play a character with "twisted" shades.

Ramya Krishnan: Returning to keep the family emotions strong.

While the team is currently in Hyderabad, rumours are flying that Shah Rukh Khan might join for a separate schedule in Chandigarh.

Will this rumour come true? If this happens, Jailer 2 will likely break every box office record in the country.

Jailer 2 Release countdown

Recently, Rajinikanth himself spoke to the media at the Chennai airport. He confirmed that the movie is in its finishing stages.

This means most of the heavy lifting is done, and the team is now focusing on making the action scenes look more realistic and grounded.

Although Sun Pictures hasn't locked a date yet, the buzz points towards a worldwide theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

With Anirudh Ravichander working on the background score, the expectations are sky-high. Seeing Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in the same frame isn't just a scene; it's a celebration of decades of Indian cinema history.

As the Hyderabad schedule wraps up, all eyes are now on the official teaser.