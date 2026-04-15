Entertainment

Mohanlal's L366 Titled 'Athimanoharam', First Look Unveiled on Vishu

Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy's "L366", now titled "Athimanoharam", has been officially announced with a striking first look on Vishu. Featuring Mohanlal in a police avatar among Sabarimala devotees, the poster hints at a quirky and intriguing character, raising anticipation for the film.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
L366 Athimanoharam first look revealed
Mohanlal's L366 officially titled as Athimanoharam

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's much-anticipated film with director Tharun Moorthy, tentatively known as L366, has now been officially titled Athimanoharam. The makers surprised fans by unveiling the film's first look poster on the festive occasion of Vishu.

First Look Poster of L366

The poster was released by Ashiq Usman Productions, with Mohanlal himself sharing it on X at exactly 10:10 AM, along with heartfelt Vishu wishes. The first look features Mohanlal in a police uniform, standing amidst a group of Ayyappa devotees on their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The image hints at a refreshing and quirky character, sparking curiosity among fans.

This film marks another collaboration between Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy after Thudarum, raising expectations significantly. Ratheesh Ravi pens the screenplay, while cinematography is handled by Shaji Kumar, who has previously worked with Mohanlal on successful ventures.

Loading post from http://x.com/Mohanlal/status/2044274595327553723

The technical crew also brings together notable talents. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music, Vivek Harshan is in charge of editing, and Binu Pappu serves as the associate director. The film's sound design is managed by Vishnu Govind, with Gokul Das as the art director and Mashar Hamsa overseeing costume design.

The first look poster has already created excitement among audiences, making "Athimanoharam" one of the most talked-about announcements this Vishu. Further details about the film's cast and release date are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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