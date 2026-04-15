Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's much-anticipated film with director Tharun Moorthy, tentatively known as L366, has now been officially titled Athimanoharam. The makers surprised fans by unveiling the film's first look poster on the festive occasion of Vishu.

First Look Poster of L366

The poster was released by Ashiq Usman Productions, with Mohanlal himself sharing it on X at exactly 10:10 AM, along with heartfelt Vishu wishes. The first look features Mohanlal in a police uniform, standing amidst a group of Ayyappa devotees on their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The image hints at a refreshing and quirky character, sparking curiosity among fans.

This film marks another collaboration between Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy after Thudarum, raising expectations significantly. Ratheesh Ravi pens the screenplay, while cinematography is handled by Shaji Kumar, who has previously worked with Mohanlal on successful ventures.