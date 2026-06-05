Naslen, who is famous for his previous films including Lokah and Premalu, plays the lead role as Vineeth Madhavan. The film features Sharaf U Dheen, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, and Althaf Salim in key roles. The screenplay is written by Ramu Sunil, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil, and editing by Nidhin Raj Arol.

Mollywood Times is directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The story is expected to display the truth behind the politics and struggles in pursuing direction in the cinematic field.

Mollywood has won again in the film industry by presenting a feel-good film, "Mollywood Times", which was released on June 5. As the coming-of-age comedy-drama opened today, the film has been receiving a positive response on its first day.

Storyline of the film:

Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a young dreamer from Kuttikanam who is determined to make a name for himself in the world of cinema. Passionate about filmmaking from an early age, he aspires to become a renowned director and sets out on a journey filled with challenges, setbacks, and personal growth.

Set against the backdrop of the Malayalam film industry, the coming-of-age comedy-drama explores Vineeth's struggles, ambitions, and experiences as he navigates the realities of filmmaking. Blending humour and emotion, the film offers a look at the dreams and hardships of an aspiring filmmaker while celebrating the magic of cinema.

Viewers' response and reaction to the film

Audience on their social accounts provides a blend of opinions. Some viewers say the film unveils its emotional moments by praising the actors' performances, while others praise it for its storytelling and overall presentation.

Many viewers, after watching the first half, immediately went to social media to share their experiences. A viewer shares that "The first half was really good, thrilling, engaging, and packed with surprise elements. Waiting for the second half!"

Some viewers praised the film for revealing the truth about the people who dreamed of becoming directors. Many praised the film's director, AbinavSunerNayak, for his brutal honesty in uncovering the realities of the cinema industry.

To a few viewers, the film appears to be a warning to upcoming filmmakers and actors, as it exposes the politics and power dynamics of the film Industry.

Further, the audience criticised the naselen's performance too. Viewers said that Naslen was good, but his character was not challenging. A strong supporting cast backed him.

Even though the film's first half has been celebrated and enjoyed by audiences, the second half was not well received. It gradually strays and loses focus in the second half, and some say the cast doesn't fit then. But overall, the movie is receiving a positive, warm, entertaining tag on its first day of release.

Overall, Mollywood Times is a fun-packed, entertaining film that drenched the audience with a blend of humour and emotion. It is a refreshing cinematic gem that blends dark humour with smart storytelling.