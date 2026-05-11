Berlin is a Spanish Netflix heist-crime drama that serves as a prequel spin-off of Money Heist (La casa de papel), focusing on the life of Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin) before the original series. Season 1 (2023) followed a heist in Paris, while the second season, titled Berlín y la dama del armiño,

Netflix did not fully uncover Money Heist, but it confirms the continuation of the Money Heist universe. It ensures that the Money Heist season 6 will continue beyond as Berlin 2. The upcoming season of the spin-off series, starring Pedro Alonso as Berlin, is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

Netflix announced a major update to the continuation of the Money Heist universe with an unexpected video hint for all the show's lovers. The teaser trailer unveils a different plot and theme in the series.

Announcement of Netflix

Netflix announced the series update in a dramatic way in Seville, Spain. Thousands of people gathered to witness the stunt inspired by the franchise. It began with a boat carrying people wearing the iconic red dress Dalí masks worn by the robbers in the film, sailing across the river, singing the most famous anthem, Bella Ciao, and prompting the audience to echo it.

The Netflix teaser features scenes from the beginning of the season to build anticipation among fans. The video begins with "It starts with money," referring to the early season, and then continues with "then came gold," "Then priceless treasures", which may hint at the upcoming series plot.

It delivers a strong message as "the revolution never ends", which is positively tempting the fans to experience the new season with suspense and excitement. The video shows the digging of Gold; it may be expected to be the central thing that robbers would want to steal.

Storyline of Money Heist

One of the biggest turning points for Netflix internationally was Money Heist (originally La Casa de Papel). Money Heist is the most popular show on Netflix, with millions of fans. The show first aired on Spanish television in 2017 and initially had only moderate success. Later, Netflix bought the global streaming rights and re-edited the episodes for international audiences.

The storyline follows a group of robbers led by an intellectual professor in Spain. The story portrays emotions on a roller coaster, offering enjoyment, suspense, twists, romance, and sadness. The song "Bella ciao" has become world-famous among international audiences.

So far, the teaser has received a strong response and excitement from audiences across many countries, clearly demonstrating the series' popularity, and Netflix will obviously hit the top with its release.

However, the platform has not confirmed whether the next hinted chapter will be another spin-off, a direct continuation of the original story, or an official Money Heist Season 6. It is expected to be announced by Netflix soon.