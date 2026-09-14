The teaser offers a glimpse into the film's fantasy-driven storyline, connecting a mythical past with a mysterious crisis unfolding in the present day.

The release date was revealed through the film's latest teaser, titled 'Rise of Mahasakthi', which was unveiled on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The makers of 'Mookuthi Amman 2' have officially announced the release date of the much-awaited sequel. The film is set to hit theatres on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

The story appears to begin in a bygone era, where a kingdom comes under threat from deadly invaders. As the battle for survival intensifies, the glimpse hints at the arrival of a powerful divine force.

The narrative then shifts to the present, where an unexplained calamity has engulfed the lives of ordinary people. As fear and uncertainty spread, people turn to Mahasakthi, setting the stage for Nayanthara's return as a powerful divine avatar.

The teaser positions Nayanthara's character at the centre of the conflict and promises a blend of mythology, fantasy, action and visual spectacle.

While the original Mookuthi Amman explored faith and devotion through a contemporary setting, the sequel appears to expand the scale with a larger fantasy world and a connection between the past and present.

Cast and Crew

Cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Myna Nandhini, Garuda Ram, Abhinaya, Shruthy S, Singapuli Annavi, VR Swaminathan, Sivakumar S, Sunil Varma Indukuri, Varshini Venkat, Pala Karuppiah, Ananda Adhista Lakshmi, Nithin Sathya and Deblina Chakraborty.

Technical Team

Direction: Sundar C

Music: Hiphop Tamizha

Cinematography: Gopi Amarnath

Editing: Fenny Oliver

Screenplay and Dialogues: Venkatt Ragavan

Stunt Choreography: Rajasekar K

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, Mookuthi Amman 2 is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, giving audiences a mythology-filled spectacle for Diwali.