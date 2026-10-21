Directed by Sundar C, the sequel promises a blend of mythology, fantasy, action and comedy.

The film's trailer shows Nayanthara in a dual role, combining a police officer with her divine identity as Mookuthi Amman.

Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026.

Nayanthara Takes on a Dual Role

The trailer introduces Nayanthara as a police officer who fears everyday situations, including sleeping alone. However, her character faces a much greater challenge when supernatural forces threaten the lives of innocent people, including young children.

As the danger escalates, Mookuthi Amman is invoked to confront the evil forces. Nayanthara's character then takes on the responsibility of protecting ordinary people, balancing her fearful police persona with the goddess's power.

The trailer also introduces Regina Cassandra and Duniya Vijay as the film's mythical antagonists. Their characters descend upon Earth with destructive intentions, setting up a battle between divine power and supernatural evil.

Sundar C Takes Over as Director

The first Mookuthi Amman film was directed by RJ Balaji. For the sequel, Sundar C has taken over the directorial responsibilities, bringing his own approach to the fantasy-comedy franchise.

The screenplay and dialogues for the film have been written by Venkatt Ragavan, while Ishari K. Ganesh has produced the project under the Vels Film International banner.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Cast and Technical Team

Cast

Nayanthara

Urvashi

Yogi Babu

Regina Cassandra

Duniya Vijay

Myna Nandhini

Garuda Ram

Abhinaya

Shruthy S

Singampuli

VR Swaminathan

Sivakumar S

Sunil Varma

Varshini Venkat

Pala Karuppiah

Ananda Adhista Lakshmi

Nitin Sathyaa

Deblina Chak

November 6 Theatrical Release

Mookuthi Amman 2 is set to arrive in cinemas on November 6, 2026. The film is expected to face box-office competition from other major releases scheduled around the same date, including Suriya's Scene and Ramayana Part 1.

With Nayanthara returning in the titular role and Sundar C directing the sequel, the film aims to offer audiences a larger fantasy-driven story featuring divine powers, mythical villains and action-packed confrontations.