The trailer introduces Prabhudeva as Babootty, whose life takes an unexpected turn when two women, Nagma and Smitha, enter his world. While the trailer keeps several plot details under wraps, it hints at a series of unusual situations involving the characters.

Directed by Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24.

The makers of Moonwalk, starring Prabhudeva in the lead role, have released the film's full-length trailer, offering a glimpse into a colourful mix of comedy, family drama, music and dance.

One of the two women is even described as a 'Psycho', adding an element of mystery to the comedy.

Alongside the central storyline, the trailer introduces a collection of eccentric characters who play important roles in Babootty's life. Yogi Babu's character humorously describes them as a 'family of mad people', setting the tone for the film's quirky humour.

AR Rahman Makes a Special Appearance as an Angry Director

One of the notable moments in the trailer features a joke about whether the audience will find a particular comedy scene funny. After those around him burst into laughter, Yogi Babu's character turns the question towards the audience, creating a playful moment.

The trailer also features AR Rahman in an 'angry director' character who takes a humorous dig at Prabhudeva's dancing abilities. Rahman has also composed the music for the film, bringing together his musical collaboration with Prabhudeva.

Moonwalk Cast and Crew Details

Apart from Prabhudeva, the film features Yogi Babu, AR Rahman, Deepa Shankar, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Sathish Kumar, Nishma Chengappa, Sushmitha Nayak, Mottai Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Redin Kingsley, Dr Santhosh Jacob and Ramkumar Natarajan.

Written and directed by Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan, Moonwalk is produced by Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under the banner of Behindwoods Productions.

Described by its makers as a complete family entertainer, the film promises a combination of comedy, dance, music and family-oriented drama.