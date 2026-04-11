Entertainment

Mr X Trailer Released: Arya Takes Charge in High-Stakes Spy Thriller

The trailer of "Mr X" showcases Arya leading a high-risk mission to recover a missing nuclear device. Packed with action and suspense, the film is set to release in theatres on April 17.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Arya starring Mr X trailer out
Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier starring Mr X

The trailer for Mr X, starring Arya and Gautham Ram Karthik, was unveiled on April 9, offering a thrilling glimpse of an intense spy-action drama. Directed by Manu Anand, best known for FIR, the film is all set for a theatrical release on April 17.

The trailer begins with a note highlighting that the story draws inspiration from multiple real-life events. It then introduces a group of undercover operatives whose mission goes terribly wrong, leaving them at risk of capture. But as the situation shifts unexpectedly, they are thrust into a dangerous chase to recover a missing nuclear device.

Packed with action and suspense, the trailer raises the stakes with a crucial question: Can the team complete their mission in time and stop a potential large-scale war?

Mr X Cast

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier, Anagha, Raiza Wilson, Athulyaa Ravi, Jayaprakash, and Kaali Venkat.

Technical Crew

On the technical front, Mr X features music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography by Arul Vincent, and editing by Prasanna GK. Rajeevan handles the production design, while Stunt Silva choreographs the action sequences.

Produced by Shri Vineet Jain and S. Lakshman Kumar, with Venkatesh as co-producer, the film is backed by Prince Pictures and Maverick Movies.

With its gripping premise and action-packed visuals, Mr X promises to be a compelling espionage thriller when it hits screens this April 17.

Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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