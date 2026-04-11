The trailer for Mr X, starring Arya and Gautham Ram Karthik, was unveiled on April 9, offering a thrilling glimpse of an intense spy-action drama. Directed by Manu Anand, best known for FIR, the film is all set for a theatrical release on April 17.

The trailer begins with a note highlighting that the story draws inspiration from multiple real-life events. It then introduces a group of undercover operatives whose mission goes terribly wrong, leaving them at risk of capture. But as the situation shifts unexpectedly, they are thrust into a dangerous chase to recover a missing nuclear device.

Packed with action and suspense, the trailer raises the stakes with a crucial question: Can the team complete their mission in time and stop a potential large-scale war?