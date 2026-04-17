With plans to trigger a catastrophic attack during the G20 summit, the stakes are sky-high. But standing in his way are multiple forces, Gautham Karthik, playing a mastermind working from within the system, and Sarathkumar as the mysterious "Mr X ," a legendary agent who has guarded the device for 20 years. Manju Warrier plays RAW chief Indira Verma, holding the entire operation together.

The story follows Arya as a RAW agent carrying out undercover operations in Chennai, where a nuclear device containing plutonium capsules falls into the hands of antagonist Rana.

Mr X, directed by Manu Anand and starring Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier and Sarathkumar, aims high, positioning itself as Tamil cinema's answer to global spy franchises like Mission: Impossible, The Bourne Series, and James Bond. But despite its scale and ambition, the film ends up feeling like an exaggerated mix of all three, often slipping into unintentional parody.

The film is packed, almost too packed, with subplots: nuclear threats, betrayals, gunfights, cross-country chases, internal espionage, and even geopolitical tensions involving Pakistan. Over its lengthy 2-hour 33-minute runtime, Mr X promises answers to all its questions, but with one major condition: you must completely suspend logic.

The narrative moves at a breakneck pace, jumping from one twist to another. However, the real twist is that most of these "surprises" are easy to predict. For instance, within the RAW agents' team in Chennai, it's obvious early on that someone is leaking information. The audience figures it out long before the film reveals it, and when the explanation finally comes, it fails to hold up logically

This highlights the film's biggest flaw, its inability to deliver convincing twists. A good spy thriller thrives on believable tension, but here, even crucial moments lack impact.

One such example is when the Prime Minister asks about the potential damage from a nuclear attack, a scene that should be chilling. Still, the response is reduced to a single, vague word: "catastrophic," stripping the moment of its weight.

Performances

Performance-wise, the film struggles to create impact. Arya maintains a largely one-note expression throughout, while Gautham Karthik's constant smirk becomes repetitive. Manju Warrier stands out, delivering the most grounded and engaging performance as the RAW chief, making the most of her well-written role.

Technical Aspects

On the technical side, the film shines brighter. Arul Vincent's cinematography takes viewers across visually rich landscapes in India and Russia, giving the film a grand, international feel.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas's music tries to keep the energy alive, though it often feels like it's compensating for the lack of depth in the storytelling.

Final Verdict

In the end, Mr X is a film full of ideas but lacking in execution. It's fast, flashy, and filled with action, but without strong logic or convincing twists, it becomes a spy thriller that demands belief rather than earning it.