Entertainment

Mr X Review: When a Spy Thriller Turns Into an Unintentional Spoof

"Mr X" tries to deliver a high-octane spy thriller with global stakes, but predictable twists, weak logic, and uneven performances hold it back, making it a visually ambitious yet underwhelming cinematic experience.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Mr X Review spy thriller
Arya, Gautham karthik, Manju warrier starring Mr X, a spy action thriller review

Mr X, directed by Manu Anand and starring Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier and Sarathkumar, aims high, positioning itself as Tamil cinema's answer to global spy franchises like Mission: Impossible, The Bourne Series, and James Bond. But despite its scale and ambition, the film ends up feeling like an exaggerated mix of all three, often slipping into unintentional parody.

Plot

The story follows Arya as a RAW agent carrying out undercover operations in Chennai, where a nuclear device containing plutonium capsules falls into the hands of antagonist Rana.

With plans to trigger a catastrophic attack during the G20 summit, the stakes are sky-high. But standing in his way are multiple forces, Gautham Karthik, playing a mastermind working from within the system, and Sarathkumar as the mysterious "Mr X," a legendary agent who has guarded the device for 20 years. Manju Warrier plays RAW chief Indira Verma, holding the entire operation together.

The film is packed, almost too packed, with subplots: nuclear threats, betrayals, gunfights, cross-country chases, internal espionage, and even geopolitical tensions involving Pakistan. Over its lengthy 2-hour 33-minute runtime, Mr X promises answers to all its questions, but with one major condition: you must completely suspend logic.

The narrative moves at a breakneck pace, jumping from one twist to another. However, the real twist is that most of these "surprises" are easy to predict. For instance, within the RAW agents' team in Chennai, it's obvious early on that someone is leaking information. The audience figures it out long before the film reveals it, and when the explanation finally comes, it fails to hold up logically

This highlights the film's biggest flaw, its inability to deliver convincing twists. A good spy thriller thrives on believable tension, but here, even crucial moments lack impact.

One such example is when the Prime Minister asks about the potential damage from a nuclear attack, a scene that should be chilling. Still, the response is reduced to a single, vague word: "catastrophic," stripping the moment of its weight.

Performances

Performance-wise, the film struggles to create impact. Arya maintains a largely one-note expression throughout, while Gautham Karthik's constant smirk becomes repetitive. Manju Warrier stands out, delivering the most grounded and engaging performance as the RAW chief, making the most of her well-written role.

Technical Aspects

On the technical side, the film shines brighter. Arul Vincent's cinematography takes viewers across visually rich landscapes in India and Russia, giving the film a grand, international feel.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas's music tries to keep the energy alive, though it often feels like it's compensating for the lack of depth in the storytelling.

Final Verdict

In the end, Mr X is a film full of ideas but lacking in execution. It's fast, flashy, and filled with action, but without strong logic or convincing twists, it becomes a spy thriller that demands belief rather than earning it.

Topics

Tamil Movie Reviews and Ratingsnew movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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