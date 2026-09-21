Rather than surrender to her circumstances, Mysaa chooses to fight back . Her decision to declare war against those standing in her way sets the stage for a story centred on resistance, survival and determination.

The teaser introduces Rashmika as a Gond woman forced to confront social barriers, violence, and a series of challenges.

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into one of her most intense roles yet with Mysaa. After releasing the film's first-look poster, the makers have unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse into the world of the upcoming action drama and confirming its release date as November 27.

Rashmika's Fierce Avatar

The teaser shows Rashmika's fierce side throughout. From riding a bike and wielding a sickle to taking on opponents in brutal combat, the actor brings a raw intensity to the role.

A major highlight is an underwater action sequence in which Mysaa battles her opponents beneath the surface.

The teaser also features several hard-hitting moments, with Rashmika seen using a sickle during a fight and delivering powerful blows. The actor has reportedly pushed herself through demanding action sequences for the film, including the underwater portions.

She had earlier revealed that she suffered an injury during filming, saying that her tendon detached during a pivotal action sequence.

Film Details

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the Unformula Films banner. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, while Shreyaas Krishna served as director of photography.

The film features an ensemble cast including Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others.

Mysaa is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.