The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna's character reflecting on how society's perception of a person can change depending on their wealth and social standing.

The title and first glimpse were revealed on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday, offering audiences a stylish introduction to a story that appears to blend social commentary, mystery, and a high-stakes investigation.

Nagarjuna's much-anticipated 100th film has finally been unveiled. Titled King 100, the milestone project is produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by RA Karthik, who is making his Telugu debut with the film.

His character recalls being labelled a "loser" when he had nothing, only to be celebrated as "the king" after achieving financial success. The philosophical observation establishes the film's underlying theme of how money and status can influence the way people are judged.

However, the tone soon shifts dramatically as a major financial scandal enters the narrative.

Rs 50,000 Crore Scam Creates a Mystery

A newspaper report on a Rs 50,000 crore scam changes the story's direction. The report identifies a prominent business tycoon as the alleged mastermind behind the massive financial fraud, following which a multi-agency investigation is ordered.

The biggest surprise comes when Nagarjuna's photograph appears alongside the sensational report. His connection to the case remains unclear, immediately raising questions about his character and his possible involvement in the alleged scam.

The glimpse deliberately keeps the mystery surrounding Nagarjuna's role intact, setting up what appears to be a larger investigation at the centre of the film.

RA Karthik Makes His Telugu Debut

Director RA Karthik brings a distinctive visual approach to the project, with the glimpse showcasing elaborate production design, polished visuals and a grand cinematic presentation.

The film appears to balance its socially relevant premise with elements of mystery and drama, while Nagarjuna's screen presence remains the central attraction.

Devi Sri Prasad's energetic background score further elevates the glimpse, adding intensity to the dramatic moments and giving the project a larger-than-life feel.

King 100 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, arriving during the Christmas holiday season.