One of the trailer's most striking moments comes with the question, "Have you ever seen a world born?" The line captures the film's focus on creating a fantastical universe rather than the destruction and conflict commonly associated with large-scale fantasy adventures.

Released on October 13, the trailer introduces a magical world taking shape and hints at the film's central themes of creation, faith, and Narnia's origins.

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, offering an early glimpse into director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of C.S. Lewis' beloved fantasy novel.

Gerwig has described the story as a spiritual quest, a perspective that appears to shape the film's visual style and musical choices.

The trailer also features Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, a song Gerwig reportedly secured permission to use after meeting band members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page.

Meryl Streep Voices Aslan in the New Narnia Film

One of the most closely watched aspects of the adaptation is its portrayal of Aslan, the powerful lion who represents a Christ-like figure in Lewis' Christian allegory.

Voiced by Meryl Streep, Aslan appears briefly in the trailer as a mysterious, cosmic outline. Although the character is seen roaring, the preview reveals no spoken dialogue from him, leaving much of his portrayal unexplored.

This creative choice has already drawn attention, particularly among fans familiar with Aslan's central role in the Narnia universe. His presence is closely tied to Narnia's creation in The Magician's Nephew, making him an important part of the film's visual and spiritual identity.

What Is Narnia: The Magician's Nephew About?

Based on C.S. Lewis' 1955 novel, The Magician's Nephew explores Narnia's origins, taking audiences back to the events that precede the better-known adventures of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The story follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, two children who become involved in a magical experiment conducted by Digory's uncle, Andrew Ketterley.

Their journey takes them beyond their familiar world and into a series of strange realms, where they encounter powerful forces and witness the birth of Narnia.

The story also introduces Jadis, who later becomes known as the White Witch. Her involvement in the events surrounding Narnia's creation establishes an important connection to the wider fantasy series.

Gerwig's adaptation has the opportunity to bring these foundational moments to the screen, combining fantastical imagery with the novel's deeper questions about temptation, responsibility, and the consequences of human choices.

Star Cast and Creative Team

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Cast Actor Role Daniel Craig Andrew Ketterley Carey Mulligan Mabel Kirke Emma Mackey The White Witch David McKenna Digory Kirke Beatrice Campbell Polly Plummer Meryl Streep Aslan (voice)

Creative Team

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Crew Role Name Direction & Writing Director & Writer Greta Gerwig Producers Producers Greta Gerwig, Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber Executive Producers Douglas Gresham, Melvin Adams, Patricia Whitcher Co-Producer Christine Crais Music Score Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Release Date

Netflix is planning an unusually wide theatrical release for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, giving the fantasy adaptation a cinema run before its streaming debut.

The film is scheduled to begin its theatrical release on February 12, 2027, before arriving on Netflix on April 2, 2027.

With Greta Gerwig at the helm, a high-profile cast, and a story centred on the creation of Narnia, the film is shaping up to be a major fantasy release.

The first trailer offers only a brief look at its larger ambitions, leaving audiences waiting to see how Gerwig will translate Lewis' imaginative world and spiritual themes into a new cinematic experience.