The veteran star is seen riding a motorcycle through a dramatic landscape filled with ruins, smoke, and blazing fire, hinting at the film's grand scale and action-packed narrative.

Released with the striking tagline, "No More Vintage, Only New Age," the glimpse showcases Balakrishna in a rugged and intense avatar unlike anything seen before.

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled NBK111, have unveiled a powerful glimpse of the project on the actor's birthday. Titled "Entry of an ERA," the video offers audiences a first look into the film's intriguing world while introducing Balakrishna's larger-than-life character.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote, "A lifetime of legacy, a never-before-seen attitude, a level of swag that refuses to age. Presenting #NandamuriBalakrishna like never before. #NBK111 - Entry of an Era is out now."

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Plot and Direction

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, NBK111 is described as a historical action drama set across two timelines. While one storyline is rooted in the ancient past, the other takes place in the present day, setting the stage for an ambitious narrative blending history, action, and mystery.

Cast and Crew

Kajal Aggarwal stars as the female lead, while the ensemble cast includes Samuthirakani, Manchu Manoj, Sarath Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh, Upendra Limaye, Manish Wadhwa, and Swastika in pivotal roles.

Backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film boasts lavish production values and high technical standards. Although the official title is yet to be announced, the glimpse has already generated significant excitement among fans and moviegoers.

Release Timeline

Currently in production, NBK111 is targeting a grand theatrical release in late 2026 and is expected to be one of the biggest projects in Balakrishna's illustrious career.