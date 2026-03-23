Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is stepping into a more active producing role with his project 'Neelira', a thriller directed by Somatheeran. The film, backed by Rana Daggubati, is all set for a theatrical release on April 3.

Speaking at a recent promotional event, Karthik shared his journey from aspiring filmmaker to producer. "Initially, my dream was to make films. Later, I wanted to produce films too. That's why we started Stone Bench," he said. The banner supports unique, meaningful stories and has consistently backed projects with strong themes and perspectives.

While Karthik has previously been associated as a presenter, 'Neelira' marks a special milestone for him. "For the first time, I wanted my name to be credited as a producer too. It's that kind of a film," he added, hinting at the project's personal significance.