Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is stepping into a more active producing role with his project 'Neelira', a thriller directed by Somatheeran. The film, backed by Rana Daggubati, is all set for a theatrical release on April 3.
Speaking at a recent promotional event, Karthik shared his journey from aspiring filmmaker to producer. "Initially, my dream was to make films. Later, I wanted to produce films too. That's why we started Stone Bench," he said. The banner supports unique, meaningful stories and has consistently backed projects with strong themes and perspectives.
While Karthik has previously been associated as a presenter, 'Neelira' marks a special milestone for him. "For the first time, I wanted my name to be credited as a producer too. It's that kind of a film," he added, hinting at the project's personal significance.
The film features a diverse cast including Naveen Chandra, Vidhu, Kapila Venu, Sanath, Roopa Koduvayur, Rohit D. Kokate, Kayal Vincent, Swathy Krishnan, Tharmeega Manimaran, and Sidhu Kumaresan, among others. The film's music is composed by K, adding another layer of depth to the narrative.
A Story beyond Entertainment
At its core, Neelira explores the lives and experiences of Eelam Tamils, a subject that carries emotional and historical weight. Tamil cinema has long been a platform for highlighting socio-economic and political issues, and this film continues that tradition.
Karthik shared a powerful analogy during the event to explain the film's emotional core. He recalled how many would feel excited to watch an aeroplane fly overhead, whether from a rickshaw ride in Madurai or while being fed on a terrace at home.
"But for a child in Eelam, the sight of an aeroplane brings a completely different emotion," he said. That contrast, he explained, reflects the deeper reality the film aims to portray, something he had previously explored in his short film Katchi Pizhai.
With Neelira, Karthik Subbaraj continues his commitment to producing films that go beyond entertainment, focusing on stories that resonate emotionally and socially. As anticipation builds, the film promises to offer a gripping narrative while shedding light on an important subject.