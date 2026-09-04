Netflix Launches 'Into the Southverse' for South Indian Cinema

At the end of April, 2026, Netflix integrated short-form vertical videos through two distinct features in its mobile app, along with a new homepage content feed designed to mirror the scrolling style of TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Netflix is a global streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and mobile games. Netflix is an app available in more than 190 countries worldwide. It brings together films and series from South India across languages, genres, and moods.

Netflix has launched a new catalogue, "Into the South Verse", on its homepage to highlight South Indian cinema and connect it with diverse audiences.

"Into the Southverse" details

Currently, Netflix has introduced a new hub called "Into the Southverse" on its homepage, designed to simplify content discovery by letting members explore stories based on their viewing preferences or discover titles they might not have otherwise encountered.

The launch comes as Netflix has begun to spotlight stories from the region. Netflix's India Top 10 films list has featured one South Indian film every week since 2025. In the same year, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films appeared on the Global Top 10 lists across 59 countries outside India.

The platform's South Indian offering features a wide range of genres, from action and thrillers to romance, drama and comedy. The newly launched feature will organise blockbuster movies like Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody, and Lucky Bhaskar, alongside Netflix Originals including Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Made in Korea, and Super Subbu.

One of these famous southern Indian films was "Made in Korea," the first title from southern India to reach No. 1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. The other film, Super Subbu, marks Netflix's first Telugu original series. Upcoming titles such as romantic comedy series #Love and Legacy are also expected to expand the collection.

The launch is also driven by demand for South Indian content that has extended beyond the region. South Verse builds on Netflix's existing product and recommendation features to help members discover content.

Similar experiences include Watch Your Favourite Books, which brings films and series adapted from manga, novels, webtoons, and other source material.

The move reflects the growing popularity of South Indian films and series beyond their traditional markets. As audiences increasingly embrace regional-language content, streaming platforms have become a key way to bring Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam stories to viewers across India and worldwide.