The biggest perk of Netflix for launching this App is that it is completely free, there are no ads, no in-app purchases, no hidden costs, no pop-ups, just pure magic of gaming, without any interruption. Since the little ones would largely use it, it has been designed to provide a smoother experience and continuous fun.

This App is primarily for younger audiences under eight, but it is not limited to kids; parents and adults can use it as well.

The streaming world takes a big step into the gaming world. Netflix, a leading streaming platform, enters the gaming universe with the launch of the Netflix Playground app - Zero Ads, Zero Breaks, Just Non-stop fun.

Play without internet

This App also offers an offline mode, allowing you to download all games and play them without an internet connection. It would be perfect for people on the go or in areas with limited internet connection.

Though this App is made just for children, Netflix still offers a lot of parental controls to ensure that all the content in the App is child-friendly

What's inside the Netflix Playground App

Netflix brings our all-time favourite cartoon characters to life in this App. Kids can spend their time playing with Peppa Pig, like colouring and drawing, simple jigsaw puzzles using Peppa-themed images, and exploring educational activities with Sesame Street. The kids could play pattern recognition and object recognition with Sesame Street.

Dr Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish, a fun and interactive musical game, and some creative play activities with Bad Dinosaurs: the kids could play a memory game. With many games in the App, it keeps kids engaged.

How to Get the App

The App is very easy to download: it is available in the App Store for iPhone users and on Google Play for Android users, and you sign in with your Netflix account.

When and where the App is available

On April 6, 2026, it launched in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and the Philippines; it would be available worldwide from April 28.