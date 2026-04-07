Entertainment

Netflix Playground app: The Transition from Streaming to Gaming

Netflix has launched the "Netflix Playground" app, offering ad-free, kid-friendly games with offline access and no in-app purchases. Initially available in select countries, it is set for a global rollout from April 28, 2026.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Netflix Playground app
Netflix Playground App, from streaming to gaming

The streaming world takes a big step into the gaming world. Netflix, a leading streaming platform, enters the gaming universe with the launch of the Netflix Playground app - Zero Ads, Zero Breaks, Just Non-stop fun.

This App is primarily for younger audiences under eight, but it is not limited to kids; parents and adults can use it as well.

The biggest perk of Netflix for launching this App is that it is completely free, there are no ads, no in-app purchases, no hidden costs, no pop-ups, just pure magic of gaming, without any interruption. Since the little ones would largely use it, it has been designed to provide a smoother experience and continuous fun.

Play without internet

This App also offers an offline mode, allowing you to download all games and play them without an internet connection. It would be perfect for people on the go or in areas with limited internet connection.

Though this App is made just for children, Netflix still offers a lot of parental controls to ensure that all the content in the App is child-friendly

What's inside the Netflix Playground App

Netflix brings our all-time favourite cartoon characters to life in this App. Kids can spend their time playing with Peppa Pig, like colouring and drawing, simple jigsaw puzzles using Peppa-themed images, and exploring educational activities with Sesame Street. The kids could play pattern recognition and object recognition with Sesame Street.

Dr Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish, a fun and interactive musical game, and some creative play activities with Bad Dinosaurs: the kids could play a memory game. With many games in the App, it keeps kids engaged.

How to Get the App

The App is very easy to download: it is available in the App Store for iPhone users and on Google Play for Android users, and you sign in with your Netflix account.

When and where the App is available

On April 6, 2026, it launched in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and the Philippines; it would be available worldwide from April 28.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...