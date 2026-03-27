Prathichaya Movie Review: Nivin Pauly in Political Drama

The plot of Prathichaya centres on K.N. Varghese (played by a phenomenal Balachandra Menon), the seasoned and charismatic Chief Minister of Kerala.

Arriving right in the heat of the Kerala election season, the film dives deep into the dark side of modern governance, where social media trials and corporate hit jobs can destroy a lifetime of public service in an instant.

The Malayalam film industry has just witnessed a major cinematic event with the release of Prathichaya (meaning Reflection, Image) on March 26, 2026. Directed and written by the veteran B. Unnikrishnan, this high-stakes political thriller marks his first collaboration with star Nivin Pauly.

While Varghese is a beloved leader, he is suddenly blindsided by a devastating sexual harassment allegation, a scandal orchestrated by a ruthless corporate-media syndicate led by the cold-blooded Ravi Madhavan (Sharaf U Dheen).

When his political career and personal dignity are pushed to the brink, his younger son, John Varghese (Nivin Pauly), must step in.

John is a tech-savvy entrepreneur who has always shunned the "dirty" game of politics. However, seeing his father's legacy at stake, he returns to the capital to fight back.

Unlike traditional political heroes, John uses data analytics, digital strategy, and psychological warfare to dismantle the conspiracy and expose the forces trying to manipulate the state's democratic fabric.

Cast Performances: Experience Meets Modernity

The performances are the heartbeat of the film. Balachandra Menon delivers a career-best performance, capturing the vulnerability and shrewdness of a fallen leader with a grace that draws parallels to real-life political legends like Oommen Chandy.

Nivin Pauly shines in a restrained, "cool-headed" role, moving away from his usual high-energy persona to play a calculated digital warrior.

Sharaf U Dheen provides a chilling performance as the corporate antagonist, though some critics felt his role leaned into familiar "villain" tropes.

The supporting cast, including Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, and Harisree Ashokan, effectively grounds the grand political narrative in relatable family emotions.

Technical Team: Sleek and Intense Execution

Technically, Prathichaya is a top-tier production. Chandru Selvaraj's cinematography uses sharp, moody visuals to capture the tension of secret meeting rooms and high-tech war zones.

The background score by Justin Varghese is intense and pulse-pounding, though it has sparked debate for being slightly too "Hollywood-style" for a rural political setting.

While the 2-hour, 42-minute runtime feels a bit long in the first half, the tight editing by Manoj and Unnikrishnan's focused screenplay keeps the audience engaged through the complex web of counter-strategies.

Final Verdict: Is It a Must-Watch?

Prathichaya is a solid, thought-provoking thriller that asks a vital question: In the age of social media, is your "image" more important than the truth? While it relies on some predictable "son-saves-father" beats, its exploration of data theft and media manipulation makes it a relevant watch for 2026.