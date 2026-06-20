The movie follows a 42-year-old woman set against the backdrop of a village as Selvi faces societal judgment, caste-based prejudices, and opposition to her desire for a new life.

Nooru Saami is directed by Sasi and produced by Vijay Antony and Fathima Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The film stars Vijay Antony, Swasika, Lijomol Jose, Ajay Dhishan, Karunas, Balaji Sakthivel, and others in pivotal roles.

Director Sasi's "Nooru Sami" has received a widely positive response online. The film stars Vijay Antony and Swasika in lead roles and explores a socially relevant theme through an emotional narrative.

Her son stands by her through these challenges, leading to an emotional journey about love, sacrifice, dignity, and acceptance. The narrative explores how a family confronts social norms as they try to secure a better future.

Review of the film Nooru Sami

The film Nooru Sami impressed fans with Swasika's portrayal. Swasika receives overall appreciation for her heartwarming and outstanding performance as Selvi, and for single-handedly carrying the whole movie on her shoulders with a deeply moving performance.

Some viewers praise Vijay Antony for his different kind of performance in Nooru Sami. Audience shares that even Vijay Antony appears on screen after the interval; his performance makes a strong impact on the audience's hearts, delivering a mature, understated performance.

The audience also seems to like the film's background score, composed by Balaji Sriram, as it adds extra impact to every scene. The film's climax is widely celebrated among audiences, and some viewers call it an absolute banger.

Several viewers shared their views and opinions right after the interval, praising the narrative flow and performances. First Half - Neat and engaging setup with Sasi's signature emotional touch; the characters connect well, and the narration keeps the interest alive.

Swasika delivers a strong performance.

Vijay Antony makes an unshakable impact with his simple, mature acting.

The film carries no unwanted scenes.

The two sons' acting was appreciated.

Overall, Nooru Sami is an emotionally driven film with a crisp runtime of 2 hours 11 minutes, and it is thoroughly engaging, proving that even simple stories can create magic.