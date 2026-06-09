The director has described Nooru Sami as a story inspired by real-life events and a socially relevant drama that challenges conventional norms. Vijay Antony and Fathima Vijay Antony produce Nooru Sami under the banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The film's music is composed by Balaji Sriram, cinematography is handled by Darshan Kirlosh, and editing is by Kannan Balu.

Explores the emotional bond between a mother and her son through a family biopic journey of blood, sweat, and bonds. The film is written and directed by Sasi, marking his reunion with Vijay Antony following the success of Pichaikkaran.

"Nooru Sami", the reunion of Music director Vijay Antony and director Sasi, is finally here. The team released the trailer for their next film, NooruSami, on June 8. The trailer conveys a blend of emotions and is scheduled for release in theatres on June 19.

Nooru Sami stars Vijay Antony, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan and Lijomol Jose in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Karunas, Balaji Sakthivel, Kavya Anil, Ramdoss, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Aruldoss in pivotal roles.

Details in the Trailer

Nooru Sami is based on true events. The trailer opens by highlighting the deadly combo of Vijay Antony and director Sasi, and also references the previous film "Pichaikkaran". The trailer made a comparison: the previous film is about Valuing Mother as God, while Nooru Sami is about valuing Mother as a person/woman.

The early teaser left audiences and movie buffs confused about what kind of problem the film addresses. It shows that something is unacceptable in the village, but it doesn't give any clues. Now, the trailer clearly identifies the film's central problem.

The film is set in a typical village where remarriage and having another love after losing a partner are not normal and unacceptable. It may seem normal in many cities and families, but it still is not in many typical villages. Nooru Sami is handling this as its central theme.

Vijay Antony and Swasika are playing the lead characters in the film. Swasika is portrayed as a woman who lost her husband at a very young age, leaving her with two young boys to take care of. As time flew, Swasika developed feelings for Vijay Antony. The portrayal of Swasika and Vijay Antony conveys their innocence and their pure feelings toward each other.

The film is expected to deliver the nuanced emotions of a widow who has struggled a lot to lead a solo life apart from the evil eyes of men and to decide what they want after losing their loved ones. Most of the time, society will not allow them to decide it. This film challenges this notion of society.

The film mainly focuses on the emotional bond between the Mother and her two sons. It is considered one of the films that highlights mothers' sacrifice and care for their children.

Ajay Dhishan, who plays the elder son, seems to transform from someone who doesn't mind his Mother's wishes to someone who later supports her. The challenging act of the film falls when Ajay Dhishan says, " It is not correct to control her life as she is your mother", to his younger brother.

Overall, this film tries to break the typical view of caging the widow. It highlights their importance and shows the struggles and character assassinations she endured from the villagers and close ones.

The narrative examines themes of motherhood, sacrifice, dignity, caste prejudice, and the struggle for acceptance in a judgmental society. As the previous film in this combo has received great appreciation and a strong fan base, the upcoming film is highly anticipated and expected to leave its own mark on cinema history.