Not Alone marks Timothée Chalamet's first-ever animated feature film, with the actor lending his voice to Joe, a solitary rocket mechanic whose quiet life changes when he meets Fran, an astro-botanist voiced by Selena Gomez.

Directed by Eri Guillon, Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val, the film is set to hit theatres on April 16, 2027.

Universal Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for 'Not Alone', a new animated feature from Illumination that brings together Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez in a heartwarming sci-fi adventure.

Fran is determined to create the world's first plant-powered rocket, and as the two work together to prepare the spacecraft for launch, they develop a close bond that gradually blossoms into romance.

The Story

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when three tiny, opinionated and adorable aliens - Dunk, Welly and Shirm seek refuge in Joe's home.

The runaway trio is hiding from Zandro, a zealous but hilariously inept intergalactic law officer determined to capture them. As the aliens settle into Joe's home, his once-peaceful routine is thrown into chaos.

The extraterrestrial visitors soon discover that Fran's experimental rocket could be the key to returning safely to their home planet, setting the stage for an adventure filled with comedy, friendship and high-stakes space escapades.

Supporting Cast and Production

The animated feature boasts an impressive supporting voice cast that includes Brett Goldstein, Rob Brydon, Jamie Demetriou, Diane Morgan, Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.

Not Alone is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, while Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld serve as executive producers.

With its blend of romance, humor and intergalactic adventure, Not Alone is shaping up to be one of Illumination's biggest animated releases of 2027. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 16, 2027.