The entertainment world is buzzing today as the team behind the mega-movie Dragon finally speaks out. Fans of superstar NTR and director Prashanth Neel have been worried about recent reports, but the truth is now out.

Massive Action Drama Dragon Remains On Track

The high-budget film starring NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel is one of the most-awaited movies of 2026. However, social media was filled with rumours this week claiming the movie was in trouble.

Some reports said the shooting was halted because the director was unhappy with the hero's look. Some claimed that many filmed scenes were being deleted.