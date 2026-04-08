The entertainment world is buzzing today as the team behind the mega-movie Dragon finally speaks out. Fans of superstar NTR and director Prashanth Neel have been worried about recent reports, but the truth is now out.
Massive Action Drama Dragon Remains On Track
The high-budget film starring NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel is one of the most-awaited movies of 2026. However, social media was filled with rumours this week claiming the movie was in trouble.
Some reports said the shooting was halted because the director was unhappy with the hero's look. Some claimed that many filmed scenes were being deleted.
The rumours began after a brief gap in the shooting schedule, leaving fans very nervous about the film's release.
Producers Break Silence To Clear The Air
To stop the confusion, the production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts posted an official message on their social media pages today, April 8, 2026. The statement was very direct.
They said there is "absolutely no truth" to the rumours about the look or the schedule being cancelled. The team explained that the current break is just a "routine preparation gap" to get ready for the next big action scene.
The Powerhouse Team and Scale Bringing Dragon to Life
The Cast: NTR is the lead, with Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor also has a very important role.
The Music: Ravi Basrur is composing the songs and background score.
The Scale: The film is being made on a massive scale. Recently, the team filmed a huge action scene in Ramoji Film City with over 3,000 people.
The Release: While the makers are working fast, the movie is expected to hit theatres in late 2026 or early 2027.
This clarification from the maker's side has brought a big smile to the faces of millions of fans. The NTR and Prashanth Neel combo is ready to create a storm at the box office without any delays.