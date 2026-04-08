Entertainment

Dragon Back on Track: Makers Dismiss Rumours Around NTR-Neel Film

Producers of NTR and Prashanth Neel's Dragon have denied all rumours about delays, confirming the break in shooting is planned as the team prepares for the next big action sequence

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
NTR Neel film rumours
NTR Neel film rumours makers dismissed

The entertainment world is buzzing today as the team behind the mega-movie Dragon finally speaks out. Fans of superstar NTR and director Prashanth Neel have been worried about recent reports, but the truth is now out.

Massive Action Drama Dragon Remains On Track

The high-budget film starring NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel is one of the most-awaited movies of 2026. However, social media was filled with rumours this week claiming the movie was in trouble.

Some reports said the shooting was halted because the director was unhappy with the hero's look. Some claimed that many filmed scenes were being deleted.

The rumours began after a brief gap in the shooting schedule, leaving fans very nervous about the film's release.

Producers Break Silence To Clear The Air

To stop the confusion, the production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts posted an official message on their social media pages today, April 8, 2026. The statement was very direct.

They said there is "absolutely no truth" to the rumours about the look or the schedule being cancelled. The team explained that the current break is just a "routine preparation gap" to get ready for the next big action scene.

The Powerhouse Team and Scale Bringing Dragon to Life

  • The Cast: NTR is the lead, with Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor also has a very important role.

  • The Music: Ravi Basrur is composing the songs and background score.

  • The Scale: The film is being made on a massive scale. Recently, the team filmed a huge action scene in Ramoji Film City with over 3,000 people.

  • The Release: While the makers are working fast, the movie is expected to hit theatres in late 2026 or early 2027.

This clarification from the maker's side has brought a big smile to the faces of millions of fans. The NTR and Prashanth Neel combo is ready to create a storm at the box office without any delays.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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