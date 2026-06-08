Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Focus Features reportedly acquired distribution rights for approximately $15 million, a decision that has paid off spectacularly.

Directed by Curry Barker and produced by James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri, Roman Viaris and Barker himself, the film has rapidly transformed from a low-budget festival acquisition into a global phenomenon.

Independent horror thriller Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest box-office success stories of the decade, grossing more than $224 million worldwide against a modest production budget of just $750,000.

Plot

The film follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious "One Wish Willow" in an attempt to win the heart of his lifelong crush. While his wish seems to come true, he soon discovers that some desires exact a terrifying, sinister cost.

What begins as a dark fairy tale quickly spirals into a disturbing psychological nightmare filled with supernatural horror, body horror and cosmic dread.

Cast

Obsession stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter, Haley Fitzgerald, Darin Toonder, Anthony Pavone, Justice, Anthony Casabianca and Chloe Breen.

Critical Reception

The film has earned widespread praise for its unique blend of horror and dark comedy. Barker's background in sketch comedy lends the story an uncomfortable sense of social awkwardness, creating tension that feels both unsettling and painfully relatable.

Critics have particularly highlighted the film's unpredictable storytelling and grotesque visual horror, helping it gain a reputation as one of the most creative and unnerving horror films in recent years.

Much of the film's success has been attributed to Inde Navarrette's standout performance. The actress seamlessly shifts between portraying a supportive friend and a terrifying, supernaturally possessed figure, delivering what many viewers consider one of the year's most memorable horror performances.

Box Office Performance

The movie's momentum at the box office has shown little sign of slowing down. In its fourth weekend, Obsession dropped just 7 per cent and earned $25.6 million, setting a new record for the strongest fourth-weekend hold ever recorded by a horror film.

The extraordinary success of Obsession has elevated Curry Barker into Hollywood's top tier of emerging filmmakers. With a worldwide gross exceeding $224 million from a budget of less than $1 million, the director has quickly become one of the industry's most sought-after talents.

From a small independent production to a record-breaking global hit, Obsession has proven that original horror stories can still captivate audiences and deliver remarkable box-office results.