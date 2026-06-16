Dharma Productions, the banner behind iconic Bollywood films such as "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", is set to enter Malayalam cinema with the ambitious folklore thriller Odiyan: The Age of Illusion. The project is being produced in association with Prithviraj Productions and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.
The makers unveiled the film's first-look poster on June 16, offering a chilling glimpse into its dark and mythological world. The poster features a horned skeletal creature, hinting at a story steeped in illusion, fear and supernatural mystery.
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, acclaimed for his atmospheric storytelling in films such as Bramayugam, the film draws inspiration from 19th-century Kerala folklore surrounding the legendary Odiyans - shape-shifting figures believed to have used dark herbal magic to transform into beasts and terrorise villages under the cover of darkness.
Described as a sweeping epic rooted in Kerala's cultural mythology, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion follows a terrifying shape-shifter whose wrath descends upon a powerful matriarchal household, triggering a gripping conflict between truth and illusion. The makers promise a narrative filled with myth, psychological tension and supernatural dread.
The film marks Rahul Sadasivan's most ambitious project to date, building on his reputation for crafting distinctive stories inspired by Kerala's folklore and traditions.
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon, the multilingual film is planned for release in five languages, making it one of Dharma Productions' most significant regional ventures.
Additional details regarding the cast, release schedule and production timeline are expected to be announced in the coming months.
The announcement has already generated excitement among fans, who have welcomed the combination of Prithviraj Sukumaran's star power and Rahul Sadasivan's unique vision, raising expectations for what could become one of the most anticipated folklore thrillers in Indian cinema.