Dharma Productions, the banner behind iconic Bollywood films such as "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", is set to enter Malayalam cinema with the ambitious folklore thriller Odiyan: The Age of Illusion. The project is being produced in association with Prithviraj Productions and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

The makers unveiled the film's first-look poster on June 16, offering a chilling glimpse into its dark and mythological world. The poster features a horned skeletal creature, hinting at a story steeped in illusion, fear and supernatural mystery.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, acclaimed for his atmospheric storytelling in films such as Bramayugam, the film draws inspiration from 19th-century Kerala folklore surrounding the legendary Odiyans - shape-shifting figures believed to have used dark herbal magic to transform into beasts and terrorise villages under the cover of darkness.