The teaser introduces Thiruveer as a carefree, energetic village youth actively involved in local politics. Dreaming of marrying a simple, kind-hearted woman, he takes an unexpected turn when he meets Aishwarya Rajesh's character and instantly decides she is the one he wants to spend his life with.

Directed by Bharat Dharshan and produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the Gangaa Entertainments banner, the upcoming film appears to bring a fresh twist to the familiar village-love-story formula.

The makers of "Oh Sukumari", starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, have unveiled the film's teaser, offering audiences a delightful blend of rural romance, comedy and fantasy.

However, the romance comes with a surprising challenge. As the story unfolds, a closely guarded family secret is revealed, any physical contact with the young woman results in an electric shock. This unusual premise adds a fantasy-comedy element to the narrative and sets the stage for a series of humorous and unpredictable situations.

Performances and Direction

Thiruveer impresses with his lively screen presence and impeccable comic timing, while Aishwarya Rajesh brings charm and mystery to a character that appears to hold the key to the film's central conflict. The supporting cast also contributes to the teaser's entertaining tone, delivering several laugh-out-loud moments.

Director Bharat Dharshan combines vibrant rural backdrops with an imaginative storyline, creating a world that feels both familiar and refreshingly unique. The teaser balances romance, family drama, and comedy while hinting at an intriguing mystery surrounding the female lead.

Technical Aspects

On the technical front, cinematographer C.H. Kushendar captures the rustic beauty of village life with colourful visuals. At the same time, composer Bharath Manchiraju enhances the teaser with an energetic and engaging background score that complements its playful mood.

Packed with humour, romance and a fantasy-driven twist, the Oh Sukumari teaser has generated positive buzz among moviegoers. The film is now gearing up for its theatrical release, with audiences eager to discover the truth behind its electrifying love story.