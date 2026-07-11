The cast includes Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, and Srinivas Gavireddy, Muralidhar Goud, and Jhansi in supporting roles, which are expected to add fun elements to the film.

Bharat Dharshan makes his directorial debut with the film. Maheswara Reddy Mooli produced this film under the Gangaa Entertainments banner.

After building anticipation with teasers, the team of Oh Sukumari finally revealed its trailer on Friday. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on July 17.

The music part is composed by Bharath Manchiraju, and Kushendar Reddy handled the cinematography. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on July 17 in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Details in the Trailer

The trailer showcases a strong storyline and fun-packed family entertainment for audiences. The trailer introduces Damini (Aishwarya Rajesh), a mischievous young woman who was feared by her entire village for complicated reasons. The film presents a fresh fantasy premise: anyone who touches the girl Damini receives an electric shock.

As the villagers grow tired of her mischievous behaviour, they plan and decide to execute "Operation Suhumari" to make the girl marry the hero, Thiruveer.

Thiruveer wants a dream girl who has the exact opposite characteristics to Damini. He wants a quiet, calm, problem-solving type of girl as his future wife, but the trailer shows the villagers' operation's victory.

But the real story will begin after the marriage vibes are conveyed by the trailer. The hero's ignorance about Damini's secret and his coming to know the chaos between the couple are also clearly observed in the trailer.

The trailer showcases the gentle, caring and heart-warming relationship between the young couple. Then comes the humour part: the trailer never fails to show the fun, entertaining side.

The film appears to be a hilarious one, through the chaos and tolerance of the villagers and the aftermath of her husband's discovery of the truth about Damini.

The film not only delivers the romance and the humour but also balances the action sequences. At present, various female-centred action films are emerging, and Oh...! Sukumari is one of them.

Aishwarya's actions and fight sequence sent electric waves through the audience, too. The equal importance in action is also given to the hero Thiruveer.

Overall, the film covers a range of themes, including romance, humour, action, and emotion. Concealing the strange secret from the husband leads to a series of hilarious and unexpected situations as the newlyweds struggle to deal with this extraordinary problem. How they overcome it together and discover love and happiness forms the crux of the story.