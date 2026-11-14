Sai Abbyayankar composed the film's original score and soundtrack. Another major highlight is its music, which has already been released and has received great appreciation on social media.

Rajkumar Periyasamy directed the upcoming Tamil film OM Chapter 1 -Udhiram-The Blood Wood, with Azmat Jagmag as the main producer and Sandesh Agarwal, Sreyas Srinivasan and creative producer Vishu Ramaswamy as co-producers. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

The much-awaited film OM: Chapter 1-Udhiram-The Blood Wood trailer has been dropped, featuring power-packed action from Dhanush and Mammootty, along with Saipallavi.

K. Ezhil Arasu served as the director of photography, and the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Casting details

The ensemble cast of OM (also titled O.M: Operation Mole) is led by Dhanush as the central protagonist, alongside veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who returns to Tamil cinema as Burma Karthikeyan.

Sai Pallavi reunites with director Rajkumar Periasamy after they collaborated on Amaran, playing Nithya Reddy, a CBI officer, while Sreeleela takes on another prominent lead role.

Adding further depth to the lineup, acclaimed Hindi actor Naseeruddin Shah returns to Tamil films after Hey Ram in a pivotal role, joined by National Award-winning actor Indrans in a key supporting role.

Details in the Trailer

OM: Chapter 1 -Udhiram-The Blood Wood trailer glimpses provided an intense action drama, awaited as a cinematic treat for the audience. The trailer is wholly about Operation Mole OM run by Nithy Reddy (Sai Pallavi), who portrayed a cop role for the first time in the Industry.

The trailer opens by suggesting the problem revolves around two temple towns in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with a police operation at the centre of the conflict.

From the trailer, the central conflict in the film can be decoded as a focus on red sandalwood smuggling and the destruction of forest resources. It is clear when Nithya Reddy, one of the leads, said, "The crime against Nature" is the Nature of the Crime.

The trailer's follow-up reveals the formation of an Exclusive Special Task Force to tackle the crime. Then, it reveals Sai Pallavi in a cop role as Nithya Reddy.

At the same time, the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), a specialised team in Tamil Nadu, is introduced, with Dhanush as a cop. His position in the team is elaborated by a top official as, "He is from D team, D-402".

Dhanush is shown as a man who hid his wife and kid from the outside world, making the audience think he might be an undercover agent in OCIU.

Other Characters like Sri Leela, playing the role of Roja, Dhanush's wife, haven't been given much screen space in the trailer, but her presence will surely elevate the film's emotion.

The trailer slowly builds to its central issue when it introduces Mammootty as Karthikeyan, popularly called "Red Hills Karthikeyan". As usual, Mammootty shines in his role with his crisp, bold nature, and we see Dhanush beside him, assisting him.

Mammootty seems to be the driving force of the film, driven by greed for money. The action carried by each character is portrayed thrillingly.

Even the trailer does not disclose who will succeed in the end; each character is portrayed with power-packed action and fighting sequences.

The suspense and thrill while watching the trailer offer a spine-chilling experience for the audience, and it surely prompted me to watch it in theatres.