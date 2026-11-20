Featuring Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Prasanna, TSK and Renu Desai in important roles, the film explores the dangerous world of red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Released in theatres on November 20, 2026, the 2-hour-53-minute film attempts to go beyond a conventional spy thriller by combining an undercover police operation with emotional conflicts, political undertones and the struggles of exploited tribal communities.

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi come together for the first time in director Rajkumar Periasamy's much-awaited action thriller O.M: Operation Mole.

O.M: Operation Mole Story

The story revolves around Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi), the head of a Special Task Force, who is assigned to dismantle a powerful red sandalwood smuggling network operated by Abdul Hameed (Naseeruddin Shah).

To penetrate the network, she recruits Pazhani (Dhanush), an undercover operative tasked with targeting Burma Karthikeyan, popularly known as Siya (Mammootty), a powerful local kingpin operating from Red Hills in Tamil Nadu.

Assuming the identity of Thirukumaran, a photographer, Pazhani enters Siya's gang and gradually becomes an important part of the criminal network. His real mission is to connect with Abdul Hameed and bring down the entire operation.

However, as the investigation progresses, the mission becomes more complicated. Pazhani, Nithya and Siya are all dealing with personal losses, and their individual struggles gradually become an important part of the narrative.

What Works and What Doesn't?

Director Rajkumar Periasamy opens the film by introducing the brutal realities of the red sandalwood smuggling business. The exploitation of tribal communities and the use of vulnerable workers as daily-wage labourers give the story a strong social angle.

Rather than restricting the narrative to an undercover police operation, the director also attempts to present Pazhani as a saviour figure who eventually takes up the cause of the tribals from the Jawadhu Hills.

The first half relies heavily on character introductions and detailed explanations of the smuggling network. While the world-building is interesting, the rambling exposition and relatively straightforward screenplay occasionally slow down the proceedings.

The narrative takes an emotional turn towards the interval, when Pazhani experiences a major personal setback. This sequence changes the film's direction and gives the characters' individual conflicts greater importance.

The second half gains momentum as Nithya Reddy's trauma, Siya's transformation and Pazhani's personal motivations take centre stage. The emotional connections make the police procedural more engaging, although certain portions could have benefited from tighter editing.

Performances

Dhanush delivers a committed performance as Pazhani, effectively handling the character's undercover identity, emotional struggles and action sequences. His introduction, particularly the single-shot sequence, is among the film's highlights.

Mammootty brings authority to Siya, while Sai Pallavi makes a strong impression as Nithya Reddy. Her portrayal of a determined police officer dealing with personal trauma adds emotional depth to the investigation.

Sreeleela performs well in her role, while Indrans makes an impact as her father. Prasanna, TSK and Renu Desai provide good support to the central cast.

Naseeruddin Shah, despite playing an important character, could have been utilised more effectively.

Music, Cinematography and Technical Aspects

Sai Abhyankkar's music and background score are among the film's biggest strengths. The placement of the 'Veezha Veera' track works particularly well, while the songs add energy to the narrative.

Ezhil Arasu's cinematography captures the forest locations and the darker atmosphere of the smuggling network effectively. Kalaivanan's editing helps maintain the film's visual appeal and investigative tension, although the lengthy runtime occasionally affects its pace.

O.M Climax: Does the Film Deliver?

The climax brings the film's emotional conflicts and action-driven storytelling together through an intense prison riot sequence. The forest action portions and the final confrontations provide some of the film's major theatrical moments.

However, the extended action sequences and emotional build-up may not work equally well for everyone. Some viewers have also pointed out that the ending leaves a few narrative threads unresolved.

Final Verdict

O.M: Operation Mole attempts to combine an undercover spy thriller with an emotional police procedural and a story about the exploitation of tribal communities.

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi deliver committed performances, while Sai Abhyankkar's music and Ezhil Arasu's cinematography strengthen the overall experience.

Despite its lengthy runtime, long first half and occasional narrative slowdowns, the film has enough engaging moments to hold the audience's attention.