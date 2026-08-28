Arjun Das plays Raghu, a man who is still trying to come to terms with a relationship that has left a deep emotional impact on him. He believes he has finally moved forward, but his past unexpectedly resurfaces at a crucial stage in his life. The situation becomes more complicated when he meets Anjali, played by Aditi Shankar.

Written and directed by Vignesh Srikanth, the film follows a young man caught between the memories of his past and the possibility of a new beginning.

Once More , starring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar, released on August 28, is a romantic drama that looks beyond the usual ideas of love and focuses on heartbreak, healing, emotional baggage and second chances.

Anjali enters Raghu's life with a different energy. As she tries to win his heart, the film gradually develops into an unusual romantic triangle. Instead of treating romance as a simple journey toward getting together, Once More explores what happens when someone isn't completely free of their past.

The film's emotional strength comes from its focus on communication and vulnerability. Raghu's struggle with grief and his inability to completely let form the central conflict.

His relationship with Anjali allows the story to examine whether a person can truly begin again without first confronting unresolved emotions.

Performances

Arjun Das delivers a controlled and emotionally grounded performance as Raghu. His portrayal works particularly well in the quieter moments, where the character's pain comes through in expressions and restraint rather than dramatic outbursts.

Aditi Shankar brings freshness to the film as Anjali. Her performance adds warmth and energy to the romance, while her chemistry with Arjun Das gives the central relationship much of its appeal. Sona Olickal also appears in an important role.

Technical Aspects

The technical departments complement the film's romantic mood. Hesham Abdul Wahab's music supports the emotional portions, while Aravind Viswanathan's cinematography gives the film a polished visual quality. Nash handles the editing, while Raj Kamal handles the art direction.

Verdict

At its core, Once More is about the difficult process of letting go. The film asks whether love can offer someone a second chance and whether moving forward requires completely forgetting what came before.

While the premise explores familiar romantic-drama territory, the film gets much of its impact from its lead actors and its emphasis on emotional relationships. Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar remain the major highlights, giving the story the warmth it needs.